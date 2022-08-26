Read full article on original website
US stocks attempt to rebound as bond yields slip and investors move past hawkish Powell comments
The subdued move in bond yields suggests investors aren't fully buying the extra-hawkish attitude that was on display by Powell last week.
CNBC
Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates
The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
CNBC
South Korea is inspecting stock short-selling, starting with Morgan Stanley
South Korea's financial regulator has launched an inspection into short selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms. Data from Korea Exchange shows local branches of such foreign companies as Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS were also among the major players in terms of stock short-selling.
CNBC
China's Shenzhen shuts electronics market to fight Covid outbreak
Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2. Subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu were also halted, according to official local media. On Monday,...
CNBC
UN says the global food crisis is about affordability, not availability
The war in Ukraine has "put a lot of fuel on an already burning fire" as food prices continue to rise, said Arif Husain at the United Nations World Food Programme. In its worst-case scenario, the U.N. estimates global food prices could jump another 8.5% by 2027. Fertilizer prices are...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
CNBC
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. "We'll definitely have a recession as the lagged...
CNBC
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
CNBC
Dow closes 100 points lower as sell-off continues, surging Treasury yields reflect mounting rate fears
Stocks fell on Monday as traders fought to regain their footing from the prior week's sell-off amid increasing concerns over rising rates and tighter U.S. monetary policy. The Dow Industrial Average slid 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32,098.99. The S&P 500 slipped 0.67% to 4,030.61, and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.02% to 12,017.67.
CNBC
Historic charts suggest the stock market could have a solid finish to the year, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that veteran chartist Larry Williams sees the potential for Wall Street to finish out the year on a relatively solid note. The "Mad Money" host dissected a handful of historical analogues that Williams believes offer clues on where the Dow Jones Industrial Average can go from here.
First Solar, largest U.S. solar panel maker, to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast.
CNBC
Op-ed: September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, but recent strength suggests the market could buck the trend
Andrew Graham, founder/managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. September is usually thought to be the worst month for stocks. This year, it's reasonable to expect a better-than-usual September. That's because much of the annual de-risking took place earlier in the year. Some of the stocks hit hard at the beginning...
CNBC
How to get free Covid-19 tests delivered before the program is suspended on Friday
On Friday, the federal government will suspend a program that delivers free at-home Covid-19 tests directly to Americans. However, you still have a chance to order your share of kits if you haven't already. Each household can order up to 16 rapid antigen tests through Sept. 2. After that, the...
CNBC
Gold eases on rate-hike pressure, softer dollar checks losses
Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a slightly softer dollar lent some support to the metal. Spot gold had fallen 0.2% to $1,733.79 per ounce after hitting a one-month low of $1,719.56 in the previous...
CNBC
El-Erian warns of rising volatility as central banks turn more hawkish in inflation fight
Warren Buffett loves this stock. But Morningstar is more bearish and thinks it should be trading lower.
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit an intraday low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month. Bitcoin last traded at $20,266 apiece.
CNBC
Bank of Korea warns of more market volatility ahead as Fed signals more rate hikes
"There is a high chance of increased volatility whenever the U.S. Federal Reserve makes a policy rate decision and the global finance and foreign exchange market has to digest it," Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said. Powell's comments hinting at more hikes ahead were "not much different" from expectations,...
CNBC
Cash is king for EV makers as soaring battery prices drive up vehicle production costs
Established automakers and startups alike are rolling out new electric vehicles in an effort to meet growing demand. Rising costs and new federal regulations are adding new pressures to what was already an expensive process. CNBC runs through where some of the most prominent American EV startups of the last...
