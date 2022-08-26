ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates

The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

South Korea is inspecting stock short-selling, starting with Morgan Stanley

South Korea's financial regulator has launched an inspection into short selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms. Data from Korea Exchange shows local branches of such foreign companies as Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS were also among the major players in terms of stock short-selling.
WORLD
CNBC

China's Shenzhen shuts electronics market to fight Covid outbreak

Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2. Subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu were also halted, according to official local media. On Monday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Business Economics#Commodities Markets#State Council#Chinese
CNBC

UN says the global food crisis is about affordability, not availability

The war in Ukraine has "put a lot of fuel on an already burning fire" as food prices continue to rise, said Arif Husain at the United Nations World Food Programme. In its worst-case scenario, the U.N. estimates global food prices could jump another 8.5% by 2027. Fertilizer prices are...
CHINA
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
CNBC

Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023

The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold eases on rate-hike pressure, softer dollar checks losses

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a slightly softer dollar lent some support to the metal. Spot gold had fallen 0.2% to $1,733.79 per ounce after hitting a one-month low of $1,719.56 in the previous...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin briefly drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets

Bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit an intraday low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month. Bitcoin last traded at $20,266 apiece.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy