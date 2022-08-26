Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021. “Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.
New Disc Golf Course Set for Grand Opening at The Welk Resort in Escondido
JC Golf has launched San Diego County’s newest disc golf course with the grand opening at The Welk in Escondido set for this week. The new course is located on The Oaks course, one of two executive golf courses on the resort property. In response to requests from area...
tigerdroppings.com
San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question
Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs’ season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
KPBS
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
When is the City going to fixed damaged streets in Rancho Bernardo?
SAN DIEGO — People living in Rancho Bernardo and Poway were pleased to see the construction, until they found out it was for the sidewalks and not the streets that have been in poor condition. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke with a construction worker in Rancho Bernardo who...
UC San Diego engineers surf the wave of citizen science with Smartfin
With the rising tide of citizen science, UC San Diego engineers have developed a fin-shaped surfboard attachment that enables them to harness the popularity of surfing to further scientific research.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County announced Teachers of the Year
The San Diego County Office of Education recognized five local educators as Teachers of the Year, representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista. Representing San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program are: Stephanie Cluxton of Torrey Hills School, Del Mar...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on West Point Loma Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Thursday evening, one rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident on West Point Loma Boulevard. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of West Point Loma Boulevard and Ebers Street. Investigators said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to...
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
coolsandiegosights.com
Fun at Chula Vista’s Arts in the Park!
A free, family-friendly event was held today at Chula Vista’s Memorial Park. The annual Arts in the Park festival brought the community together to enjoy music, artists, dance, food and all sorts of cultural fun! The event was presented by Chula Vista’s own Onstage Playhouse and CARPA San Diego.
coolsandiegosights.com
The Gingerbread Man runs in Chula Vista!
The Gingerbread Man emerged from a hot oven and arrived in Chula Vista today, thinking he could easily outrun families and kids attending Arts in the Park. But, alas, the famous little cookie met his fate. The story of The Gingerbread Man was acted out, to the delight of the...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County to provide low-cost computers during drive-thu event
The San Diego County Office of Education will host a drive-thru event to give families laptops and desktop computers at a low cost. The computers will be pre-loaded with educational software for as little as $100 at a drive-through event on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in collaboration with Computers 2 Kids. The event will take place at the SDCOE main campus, 6401 Linda Vista Road in San Diego.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
kusi.com
Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA to host Margarita Festival September 4th
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI) Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach will host a margarita festival on September 4th, 2022. The festival will include five local tequila companies, food, and music!. The five tequila companies will each create a margarita to taste and the guests will vote on the best one!
coolsandiegosights.com
Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!
I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
