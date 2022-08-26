ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021. “Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tigerdroppings.com

San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question

Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs’ season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations

This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Mesa, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
La Mesa, CA
Sports
El Cajon, CA
Education
La Mesa, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)

Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County announced Teachers of the Year

The San Diego County Office of Education recognized five local educators as Teachers of the Year, representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista. Representing San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program are: Stephanie Cluxton of Torrey Hills School, Del Mar...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highlanders#Varsity Team#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Grossmont High School#La Mesa Courier
coolsandiegosights.com

Fun at Chula Vista’s Arts in the Park!

A free, family-friendly event was held today at Chula Vista’s Memorial Park. The annual Arts in the Park festival brought the community together to enjoy music, artists, dance, food and all sorts of cultural fun! The event was presented by Chula Vista’s own Onstage Playhouse and CARPA San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The Gingerbread Man runs in Chula Vista!

The Gingerbread Man emerged from a hot oven and arrived in Chula Vista today, thinking he could easily outrun families and kids attending Arts in the Park. But, alas, the famous little cookie met his fate. The story of The Gingerbread Man was acted out, to the delight of the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County to provide low-cost computers during drive-thu event

The San Diego County Office of Education will host a drive-thru event to give families laptops and desktop computers at a low cost. The computers will be pre-loaded with educational software for as little as $100 at a drive-through event on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in collaboration with Computers 2 Kids. The event will take place at the SDCOE main campus, 6401 Linda Vista Road in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!

I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy