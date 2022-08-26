Effective: 2022-08-30 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves of 3 to 5 feet will continue through early this evening. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO