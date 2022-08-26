ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

New York is 80-46 overall and 41-19 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Colorado is 54-72 overall and 18-40 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .272 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 9-for-23 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers has 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
