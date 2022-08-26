ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WRAL

'3K' helps underserved families in Wake County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

73% of Johnston County schools exceeding capacity

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Across the Johnston County school system, 37,000 students will be making their way into the district's 48 schools. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton SRO Program Expands To Serve Seven Area Schools

CLAYTON– The Clayton Police Department has expanded its School Resource Officer Program, and for the first time in the Town’s history, a Clayton Police Officer will serve as the SRO for Clayton High School. The Clayton Town Council has approved an expansion of the Clayton Police Department School...
CLAYTON, MO
City
Smithfield, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Smithfield, NC
Education
Johnston County, NC
Education
jocoreport.com

34,583 Students Attend Opening Day Of School

Johnston County Public Schools reported 34,583 students attended classes Monday, August 29, the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year. That number is up 43 from last year’s Day 1 total of 34,540. The 10th day total is the number that is used for reporting purposes. The...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New elementary school opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year. Reporter:...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham community gives out 100+ backpacks to children at Edgemont Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday afternoon, a group of community members gathered at Edgemont Park in Durham to give away free backpacks to children in the east Durham community as they prepare to start the new school year. Community members stuffed 135 backpacks with school supplies and handed...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” Tour Comes To Johnston County

SMITHFIELD – In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The “Trusted Elections Tour” aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

UScellular Enhances Wireless Network Coverage In Johnston County

SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
getnews.info

Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience

Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
CARY, NC

