Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code
Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.
WRAL
'3K' helps underserved families in Wake County
At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
WRAL
73% of Johnston County schools exceeding capacity
Across the Johnston County school system, 37,000 students will be making their way into the district's 48 schools.
jocoreport.com
Clayton SRO Program Expands To Serve Seven Area Schools
CLAYTON– The Clayton Police Department has expanded its School Resource Officer Program, and for the first time in the Town’s history, a Clayton Police Officer will serve as the SRO for Clayton High School. The Clayton Town Council has approved an expansion of the Clayton Police Department School...
jocoreport.com
34,583 Students Attend Opening Day Of School
Johnston County Public Schools reported 34,583 students attended classes Monday, August 29, the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year. That number is up 43 from last year’s Day 1 total of 34,540. The 10th day total is the number that is used for reporting purposes. The...
cbs17
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WRAL
New elementary school opens in Durham
Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year.
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
WRAL
Johnston County students, parents have new app to track school bus schedules
Johnston County students, parents have new app to track school bus schedules. Parents can track their child's bus in real time, getting alerts and notifications
nsjonline.com
New Wake schools’ diversity leader presented on ‘social justice’ in high school math
RALEIGH — A presentation obtained by North State Journal shows the new leader of Wake County Public Schools’ Office of Equity Affairs presented on “culturally responsive teaching and social justice in high school mathematics classrooms” at a 2021 Math Summit held at N.C. State University. Wake...
cbs17
Durham community gives out 100+ backpacks to children at Edgemont Park
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday afternoon, a group of community members gathered at Edgemont Park in Durham to give away free backpacks to children in the east Durham community as they prepare to start the new school year. Community members stuffed 135 backpacks with school supplies and handed...
jocoreport.com
Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” Tour Comes To Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The “Trusted Elections Tour” aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
cbs17
The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
jocoreport.com
UScellular Enhances Wireless Network Coverage In Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
Johnston County school board turns to DA after censured member refuses to resign
The school board wants the Johnston County district attorney to determine if Ronald Johnson’s conduct violated state law and warrants his removal.
getnews.info
Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience
Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
Fraternity brothers plan to welcome Durham students back to school with smiles and supplies
Men like Michael Page of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity look forward to returning for the first day of school in Durham so students can get the school supplies they need.
