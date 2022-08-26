Read full article on original website
Onward State
Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2022 Record
Penn State football is back, and the anticipation is building for Thursday night’s season opener at Purdue. The Nittany Lions are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 7-6 after starting the year 5-0 and beating two top 25 opponents. James Franklin is entering his ninth season as Penn State’s head coach and is fresh off signing a 10-year contract extension back in December. Sean Clifford is returning for his sixth season in Happy Valley, aiming to improve upon an injury riddled 2021 campaign.
Onward State
James Franklin Names Drew Allar Week One Backup Quarterback
As anticipation builds around the 2022 season, Penn State fans have another reason to be excited. James Franklin announced Monday morning that true freshman Drew Allar will serve as the backup quarterback for week one against Purdue. “When we take all of the information, coaches’ opinion based on their gut...
Onward State
No Preseason? No Problem. Penn State Football Relying On Fundamentals Ahead Of Purdue Opener
There’s a certain rawness to the first game of a college football season. All the preseason hype, projections, polls, and storylines come to a head and then completely dissolve once the first kickoff is teed up. Some coaches, analysts, or fans think they might know how the game is going to go. Others, including Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are in the dark.
Onward State
Donate Your September 24 Central Michigan Football Tickets To THON Families
Penn State football season ticket holders can now donate their Central Michigan tickets to a Four Diamonds family. The Central Michigan game is slated for Saturday, September 24, and will also serve as the annual THON football game. Season ticket holders can donate their own tickets or purchase tickets in...
Onward State
Report: Former Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Transfers To Florida State
Former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes has reportedly found a new home. Holmes is now enrolled at Florida State, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. A Penn State football team official confirmed earlier this month that Holmes was longer on the Nittany Lions’ roster. A few days later, Holmes announced he’d entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the program.
Onward State
Penn State Prepped To Limit Purdue’s Air-Raid Attack In Season Opener
Last season, Penn State football’s pass defense established itself as one of the most dependable units in the Big Ten by allowing just under 200 yards per matchup through the air. However, in 13 contests a year ago, the Nittany Lions only faced three quarterbacks who finished within the...
Onward State
‘OH HE’S FOR REAL’: Penn Staters Energized Following Drew Allar Backup Quarterback Announcement
The summer of Drew Allar has culminated, folks. At his Monday press conference, James Franklin announced that Allar will serve as Penn State football’s backup quarterback for its week one game against Purdue. The true freshman, at this point, has beaten out Christian Veilleux for the second-string role, although Franklin said it’ll be an ongoing competition.
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls 1-0 To Syracuse In Nail-Biter
Penn State men’s soccer (0-1-1) lost to Syracuse (2-0-0) 1-0 in New York Sunday evening. After an action-packed first half with a fairly equal matchup, Syracuse turned on the rockets and upped its pressure in the second half. Syracuse’s Colin Biros landed a goal with just ten minutes to go, and the Nittany Lions were unable to make a comeback.
Onward State
Penn State Is Kirk Herbstreit’s 2022 ‘Sleeper Team’
Death, taxes, and Kirk Herbstreit loving the Nittany Lions. The former Ohio State quarterback and closet Penn State fan called James Franklin’s squad his “sleeper team” on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning. Herbstreit cited the returning leadership as one of the reasons for his confidence in the Nittany Lions.
Onward State
No. 20 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats West Virginia In Four Sets
No. 20 Penn State women’s volleyball (3-0) defeated West Virginia in four sets Saturday evening, winning its third consecutive match to open the season and second of the day (25-14, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19). Sophomore Anjelina Starck registered a career-high 15 kills en route to the Nittany Lions’ victory in...
Onward State
Penn State Professor Launches Survey To Identify State College Business Needs
Have you ever wished to see more iconic brands and businesses come to State College? If your answer is yes, then this survey may be worth your time. Penn State Smeal College of Business real estate professor Mallory Meehan is conducting a survey to obtain market data to identify business needs that the State College area has. The study, called “Building a Better State College”, can be accessed here.
Onward State
Staff Picks: Penn State Football’s 2022 Breakout Player
At long last, we’re just a few days away from Penn State football. The Nittany Lions’ 2022 opening matchup against Purdue is officially slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, September 1. With the roster having its fair share of turnover, some of our staffers took their guesses on who the Nittany Lions’ breakout player will be.
Onward State
No. 20 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Loyola Maryland
No. 20 Penn State women’s volleyball (2-0) took down Loyola Maryland (1-2) in four sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17) on Saturday morning. Penn State’s offensive firepower from Zoe Weatherington and Allie Holland helped propel the Nittany Lions to their second win of the season. How It Happened. Both...
Onward State
Day: August 28, 2022
No. 21 Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls 1-0 To Syracuse In Nail-Biter. Penn State showed up with strong defense and a threatening front line but ultimately let a goal slip in, resulting in a 1-0 loss. Athletics. No. 10 Penn State Women’s Soccer Overtakes Monmouth 3-1 By Keeley...
