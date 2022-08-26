SACRAMENTO -- There have been no arrests after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento.Shortly before 10:50 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street for a report that someone had been shot. After arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The victim sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department, according to police.Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. The circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.The person who was killed has not yet been identified.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO