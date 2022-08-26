Read full article on original website
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Caused by Hit-and-Run
Stockton Boulevard Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver. A major pedestrian accident involving a hit-and-run happened in Sacramento on August 24. The crash occurred along Stockton Boulevard near Elsie Avenue around 8:53 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Sacramento Police Department responded as well as first responders with the Sacramento Fire Department. A male pedestrian, reportedly around 50 years of age, was discovered with significant head trauma.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Near Woodland High School Injures Teen
High School Teen Injured at Beamer Street Intersection. A teenager that attends Woodland High School was hospitalized on August 24 after being injured in a traffic accident in the city. The accident occurred at the intersection of Beamer and California streets. The location of the accident is in front of Woodland High School, where the injured person is a student. The student was said to have suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. No additional information was provided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
Person climbs up electrical tower in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Crews have safely brought down a woman who climbed up an electrical tower in Sacramento on Monday morning. The scene was near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road. Sacramento Fire crews and law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Eventually, with the help of a bucket truck, crews were able to bring the woman down. She has since been taken to the hospital for evaluation. Roads in the area were closed for the duration of the incident.
Fox40
2 killed in collision with tree in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two people were killed in a collision in South Sacramento Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a tree on Vintage Park Drive. The female driver died at the scene and a male passenger in the front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Why are parts of the American River Parkway trail are closed?
Parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months starting Monday. According to the city of Rancho Cordova, the trail will be closed from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance. City officials say the parkway will temporarily re-open over Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-5.
2news.com
Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County
A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
KCRA.com
American River Parkway trail closure in Rancho Cordova due to construction
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Starting on Monday, parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months due to construction. The closures are from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance, the city of Rancho Cordova said. The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when it will reopen temporarily from Sept. 3-5.
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Major crash blocks Folsom-Auburn Road in Folsom
A head-on cash on Folsom-Auburn Road and Oak Avenue has forced the closure of several lanes. Three people have been hospitalized.
KCRA.com
Family searches for answers after Sacramento car crash sends loved one to the hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County family is searching for answers after they said a loved one was seriously hurt in a car crash. Sacramento Police said that on the night of Saturday, August 20, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian laying in roadway near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police logs.
Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
Man killed in Saturday night shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- There have been no arrests after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento.Shortly before 10:50 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street for a report that someone had been shot. After arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The victim sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department, according to police.Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. The circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.The person who was killed has not yet been identified.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
La Mancha Way Pedestrian Fatality Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A midnight hit-and-run in Sacramento caused the death of a pedestrian on August 20. The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of La Mancha Way and Elder Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department incident report. They said when responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with major injuries lying in the roadway that appeared to have been caused by a vehicle.
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
Comments / 1