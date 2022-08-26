To call Harry Styles’s Love on Tour a ‘smash hit’ would be an understatement. The worldwide shows have gone down so well that the 28-year-old singer has announced a slew of extra dates for 2023.Six new UK and 11 new European shows have been added to the Love on Tour itinerary, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, tickets for which will go on sale this week.The newly announced tour dates will kick off in Horsens, Denmark on 13 May 2023 with the UK leg beginning in Coventry on 22 May. Harry will also play UK gigs in Edinburgh,...

MUSIC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO