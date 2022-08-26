Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Styles has announced new 2023 dates for Love on Tour: Here’s how to get tickets
To call Harry Styles’s Love on Tour a ‘smash hit’ would be an understatement. The worldwide shows have gone down so well that the 28-year-old singer has announced a slew of extra dates for 2023.Six new UK and 11 new European shows have been added to the Love on Tour itinerary, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, tickets for which will go on sale this week.The newly announced tour dates will kick off in Horsens, Denmark on 13 May 2023 with the UK leg beginning in Coventry on 22 May. Harry will also play UK gigs in Edinburgh,...
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
BBC
Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'
According to a survey commissioned by BBC Arabic, 80% of Tunisians believe that racial discrimination is a problem in their country - the highest figure in the Middle East and North Africa region. With black people making up 10-15% of the Tunisian population, there are fears the fight against racial discrimination is now at a standstill after the suspension of parliament, the country's first black female MP has told the BBC.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight
Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
BBC
Africa Live: Ghana man killed by lions after scaling zoo fence
Mombasa gubernatorial candidate forgets ID to vote. A Kenyan politician running for governor in Mombasa county, coastal region, had to wait for aides to bring his original ID to his polling station after he forgot it. Abuswamad Shariff Nassir of Raila Odinga's ODM party needed to produce the document to...
BBC
Driver with child in car was four times over drink-drive limit
A woman was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say. Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
BBC
Dot Branning's Final Farewell
In a very special episode airing this winter, Dot’s family and friends will come together for her funeral to say goodbye to their beloved Dot. The character is currently residing in Ireland but as per Dot’s wishes, her funeral will be held in Walford, the place she always called home. Dot is one of the Squares most adored faces and her family and friends will be sure to give her the send-off she so very well deserves.
BBC
Star Wars memorabilia goes under the hammer
An enormous collection of Star Wars memorabilia, from one careful owner, has been sold for nearly £27,000. Hundreds of collectables from the sci-fi franchise were auctioned at Willingham, near Cambridge on Saturday. They included a rare 1978 radio-controlled Jawa Sandcrawler, in its original box, which sold for £850.
BBC
Noida towers demolition: The moment Supertech skyscrapers imploded
On Sunday afternoon, two skyscrapers near India's capital Delhi were demolished in a carefully planned explosion. It was the biggest such operation in India so far, and generated so much interest that it was telecast live on TV channels. Thousands of people who live in the neighbourhood had to evacuate...
Comments / 0