FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
butlerradio.com
Concordia to Host Free Concert
Fans of songs from the 1960s and 70s to current music are invited to attend an outdoor performance in Cabot this week. Concordia at Cabot Haven Apartments is hosting a free summer concert by The HighLife Band on Tuesday in the Haven I Dining Room. This event will begin at...
Your Radio Place
Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here
AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk! Three Stooges Festival coming to Pittsburgh in September
Moe, Larry, Shemp, and Curly are coming to Pittsburgh. On film at least. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Friday that a Three Stooges Festival will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Three Stooges consisted of the Howard brothers, Moe, Shemp and Curly,...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 26-28
It will be a countdown to ecstasy for Steely Dan fans when Reelin’ in the Years performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park for the penultimate date of the SummerSounds concert series. The tribute band delves into the vast catalogue of the 1970s rock/jazz fusion...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Doce Taqueria Features Tasty, Inexpensive Tacos and Bowls (Tues., 8/30/22)
Doce Taqueria has cheap-’n-tasty tacos on the South Side. Tortilla choices include corn, flour, and crunched, which is a combination of hard corn, soft flour, and cheese-filled tortilla. The corn tortillas are gluten free. Toppings are numerous, and for a $2 upcharge, the Beyond Meat protein substitute is not only gluten and soy free but also vegan. Another popular item is the Dino Bowl, which consists of protein served on a bed of lettuce, house-made black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cholula crema, farmers cheese, cilantro, and lime. Also on the menu are loaded nachos and the Kid Queso quesadilla. Chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, and beans round out the sides with “assorted glass bottle beverages” to wash it all down. The restaurant’s interior is funky with taco imagery adorning the walls. 1302 E. Carson St., South Side. Also 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills. (MV, CM)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin
A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
cranberryeagle.com
Motorcycle ride honors deceased firefighters
ZELIENOPLE — Not only did a group of first responders show up Sunday for a 58-mile motorcycle ride honoring three young firefighters who died in January, 2010; the community also supported the annual event in record numbers. Paul Reynolds, chairman of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride and...
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Point Park program allows those with other degrees to pursue teaching career
Over the course of Craig Johnston’s 20-year engineering career, the thought of becoming a teacher often crossed his mind. But it wasn’t until 2020 — months before the covid-19 pandemic would shut down most aspects of day-to-day life — that Johnston took the leap. In January...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Pittsburgh
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
daystech.org
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
On Sunday, the 2022 Indiana County Fair Queen was crowned. (From L to R: Escort Logan Barnhart, Alternate Fair Queen Morgan Chichy, Fair Queen Julia King, Attendant Logan Byerly and 2021 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The new queen is Julia King, a 17-year-old Homer-Center senior from...
msn.com
Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins
Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
Onward State
No. 20 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats West Virginia In Four Sets
No. 20 Penn State women’s volleyball (3-0) defeated West Virginia in four sets Saturday evening, winning its third consecutive match to open the season and second of the day (25-14, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19). Sophomore Anjelina Starck registered a career-high 15 kills en route to the Nittany Lions’ victory in...
West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and Backyard Brawl quick notes
Pitt will start the 2022 season against West Virginia in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. The Associated Press has the Panthers ranked as the No. 17 team and the Coaches Poll has the Panthers ranked as the No. 16 team. Pitt comes into the 2021 season as the defending ACC Champions and with high expectations for the 2022 season. The departure of wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff winner (top wide receiver in college), to USC via the transfer portal dominated most of the headlines during the offseason for Pitt. Meanwhile, West Virginia looks to rebound after going 6-7 (4-5 Big 12 Conference) last season. The Mountaineers dominated the last ten matchups of the Backyard Brawl and won the last matchup by a score of 21-20 back in November of 2011.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland
Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
