There’s a certain rawness to the first game of a college football season. All the preseason hype, projections, polls, and storylines come to a head and then completely dissolve once the first kickoff is teed up. Some coaches, analysts, or fans think they might know how the game is going to go. Others, including Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are in the dark.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO