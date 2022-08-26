ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Saturday First Alert Weather Forecast

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Week 1 (8-26-22, Part 2) Featuring highlights from all three classes of South Dakota 9-man football and the start of the Iowa prep football season.
PIERRE, SD
2022 South Dakota State Fair officially starts Thursday, Sept. 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota State Fair officially begins Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The 2022 State Fair offers a variety of entertainment and different daily discounts until Labor Day, Sept. 5. As for entertainment, the fair is welcoming back Gold Star Amusements, there will...
Help end hunger at this week’s Fridays on the Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month. And you can help those facing hunger in our state. Join us this Friday for Fridays on the Plaza. Feeding South Dakota will be there to collect donations and share how you can join the fight against hunger in our region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota State
Tournaments preparing Special Olympics South Dakota athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Southeast Area Softball Tournament brought more than 420 Special Olympics athletes to Sherman Park in preparation for the Fall Classic in Mitchell. The state-wide tournament will go from September 23 through September 25. Getting ready for the big event is a priority for athletes and gets them excited about the competition. On Sunday, athletes will participate in the Bocce tournament from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the goal of preparing for September’s Fall Classic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Nation of Patriots exchange flag, raise money for wounded veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Nation of Patriots Tour flag stopped in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon. The flag which goes around the country raises money for wounded veterans and the hardships they may encounter. “For me, knowing how long I served in the military, it grabs my heart and soul and yanks at it,” Regional Commander Kevin Stoterau said. “I know there [are] a lot of people in the world and in our country that won’t think anything of it, but for me, it’s something huge.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD

