Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee is in the planning stages of a $10 million project to expand its surgical department. The hospital's build-up comes at a time when some rural hospitals cannot stay open, like in the recent closure of a hospital in Green Valley. The pandemic has also magnified the desperate need for more medical professionals in rural areas, as reported by The Arizona Republic last year.

BISBEE, AZ ・ 57 MINUTES AGO