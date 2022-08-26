Read full article on original website
Jeff Garlin’s Character Is Killed Off in ‘The Goldbergs,’ Series Poised for ‘Huge Reboot’ with Time Jump
Jeff Garlin has officially exited “The Goldbergs.” The ABC sitcom confirmed that Season 10, which premieres September 21, will start sans Garlin’s character, Murray. Last season sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s Murray following toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against the actor. “Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than...
Shout! Studios Takes North America On Burghart Brothers’ Western Thriller ‘Head Count’; Aaron Jakubenko, Melanie Zanetti & Ryan Kwanten To Lead Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has acquired all North American distribution rights to the neo-Western thriller Head Count, from Continuance Pictures and Method Media. Filmmakers Jacob and Ben Burghart — together known as The Burghart Brothers — are directing in their feature debut, from their script written with Josh Doke, with Aaron Jakubenko (Tidelands), Melanie Zanetti (Raven’s Hollow) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) set to star. Shout! Studios and the filmmakers are planning a strategic launch of the movie next year, beginning with major film festivals and film markets in 2023. Based on the Burgharts’ 2014 short of the same name, the film billed as Blood Simple...
‘GLOW’s Sunita Mani To Topline Horror ‘Wilder Than Her’ From Bombo Sports & Entertainment; Kate Easton, Kayla Foster And Danny Deferrari Also Set
EXCLUSIVE: Sunita Mani (GLOW, Mr. Robot) will topline the horror Wilder Than Her from Bombo Sports & Entertainment, which has wrapped production in Guerneville, CA. The three other leads for the film, written and directed by Jessica Kozak, are Kate Easton (When They See Us), Kayla Foster (Call Jane) and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer). Examining grief, gaslighting and female friendship with a thriller twist, Wilder Than Her picks up with tight-knit friends Emilia, Finn and Lucey as they attempt to reconnect on an annual camping trip, after the death of their best friend Bea. But things grow increasingly strange and uncomfortable in the isolated forest...
