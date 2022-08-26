Jeff Garlin has officially exited “The Goldbergs.” The ABC sitcom confirmed that Season 10, which premieres September 21, will start sans Garlin’s character, Murray. Last season sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s Murray following toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against the actor. “Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than...

TV SERIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO