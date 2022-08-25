COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is now offering free medical programs thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative. According to the PPSC, Care Forward was created with federal funds directed by the Colorado legislature. The goal of the initiative is to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO