Labor Day weekend music festival will cause traffic impacts in San Luis Valley
VILLA GROVE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A music festival happening in the San Luis Valley over the Labor day weekend will cause traffic impacts on one of the major highways through the valley. The Colorado Department of Transportation said a temporary speed reduction will be in place on Highway 285 in...
Pikes Peak State College offers free healthcare programs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is now offering free medical programs thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative. According to the PPSC, Care Forward was created with federal funds directed by the Colorado legislature. The goal of the initiative is to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state.
Colorado State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle vs deer accident
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle accident at Gulch Rd & Glen Vista Ln. CSP said that a 2007 Harley Davidson collided with a deer at 4:47 p.m. The rider was severely injured. CSP is closing the road to bring in a helicopter.
Supermarket chain Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WNEM) — Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a...
Local shoppers upset with Walmart bag policy
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Retail theft is a growing problem in New Mexico, so local businesses are taking matters into their own hands by increasing security measures. A local Walmart in New Mexico has implemented a bag policy that informs customers bags, backpacks, suitcases and containers whose dimensions...
Mom-and-pop liquor stores raise concerns over upcoming alcohol ballot measures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Secretary of State's office announced that three initiatives concerning the licensing and sale of alcohol will be on Colorado general election ballots this November after surpassing the state requirement for signatures. Proponents of Initiatives #96, #121, and #122 claim the measures are a...
State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Monument
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning near Monument. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 105 at Knollwood Dr. According to CSP, a 53-year-old man was traveling east on 105 when he went off the...
St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch center could see $4.2 million overhaul
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long-awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding. The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.
