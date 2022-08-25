ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Pikes Peak State College offers free healthcare programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is now offering free medical programs thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative. According to the PPSC, Care Forward was created with federal funds directed by the Colorado legislature. The goal of the initiative is to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Supermarket chain Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WNEM) — Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRDO

Local shoppers upset with Walmart bag policy

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Retail theft is a growing problem in New Mexico, so local businesses are taking matters into their own hands by increasing security measures. A local Walmart in New Mexico has implemented a bag policy that informs customers bags, backpacks, suitcases and containers whose dimensions...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRDO

State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning near Monument. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 105 at Knollwood Dr. According to CSP, a 53-year-old man was traveling east on 105 when he went off the...
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO

St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch center could see $4.2 million overhaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long-awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding. The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy