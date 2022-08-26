ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
'We are in a situation of crisis': Senior health chief warns NHS may have to go on pandemic footing this winter to protect service and says bosses must have 'honest conversations' with the public about its capacity

The NHS may need to impose Covid-style restrictions this winter as hospitals brace themselves for a surge in demand as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite. NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor has said there needs to be an 'honest conversation' with the public about what the health service will be able to manage over the winter and beyond.
Nurses Use New Smart Socks to Prevent Patient Falls

If you have ever seen or responded to a patient falling, you’re not alone. Patient falls are the most common adverse events reported in hospitals. Around 700,000 to 1 million patient falls occur in U.S. hospitals every year, resulting in around 250,000 injuries and up to 11,000 deaths. About 2% of hospitalized patients fall at least once during their stay.
The kids are not okay: When back to school collides with a youth mental health crisis

Sixteen-year-old “Jeremy” is struggling. Prior to the pandemic he was an extroverted eighth grader with a friend group of 15 to 20 people and an almost perfect GPA. Then school shut down and he spent all of ninth grade at home. Jeremy is a hands-on learner and he found paying attention to a screen difficult. Gradually, he lost touch with most of his friends. Then his family was evicted and he spent a few weeks living in a hotel.
Facing the uncomfortable possibility that healthcare is discriminatory

As the first Covid wave hit, it quickly became clear that people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds were dying in disproportionate numbers. The immediacy and visibility of these deaths was shocking and revealed a disparity so clear-cut that some wondered if the explanation could be genetic. But those who have spent a lifetime studying health inequalities were less surprised. People from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds do worse across a wide range of health outcomes.
A CRISPR-Based Test Could Help Clinicians Diagnose Heart Attacks and Cancer

A CRISPR-based rapid test called CrisprZyme could help general practitioners to diagnose heart attacks and distinguish between different types of prostate cancer. They do not even need a lab, as an international team of scientists – including Michael Kaminski – reports in "Nature Nanotechnology". Thanks to the pandemic,...
Tea Drinker Study Suggests Health Benefits for Black Tea

A prospective study of half a million tea drinkers in the United Kingdom has shown that higher tea intake was associated with a modestly lowered risk of death. The study, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, is a large and comprehensive analysis of the potential mortality benefits of drinking black tea, which is the most common type of tea consumed in the U.K.
Genetic Testing Pre-Pregnancy Detects Up to 50% of the Risk

The use of biomarker and genetic tests during pregnancy is now extremely widespread. But what if both parents’ genes were broadly analyzed for possible risks prior to conception? Are there any rare hereditary diseases in the genome that the father and/or mother are unknowingly carrying? If both parents have the same genetic defect in their genes and both pass this on to their child, this will often cause the child to have a serious illness.
Brain Region Linked to Altruistic Behavior Identified

An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour –choices people make that help others – takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
