survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
My period was 2 months late, but I wasn't pregnant. Turns out it's probably perimenopause.
Perimenopause is the likely reason why my period was 2 months late. I'm in my early 40s and thought I might be pregnant at first.
Urgent warning to all parents as kids struck with itchy condition ahead of school return
PARENTS have been issued a warning ahead of kids returning to school after the bank holiday. You might think your little one is immune from head lice during the long summer break, but one expert has revealed that this just isn't the case. Speaking to The Sun, GP Dr Nisa...
KIDS・
I'm an American who gave birth in Italy. My C-section was free, and my daughter gets money until age 18.
The author shares how she felt respected and heard during her birth and recovery, which included four days at the hospital at no cost.
'We are in a situation of crisis': Senior health chief warns NHS may have to go on pandemic footing this winter to protect service and says bosses must have 'honest conversations' with the public about its capacity
The NHS may need to impose Covid-style restrictions this winter as hospitals brace themselves for a surge in demand as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite. NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor has said there needs to be an 'honest conversation' with the public about what the health service will be able to manage over the winter and beyond.
The Black mothers finding freedom in mushrooms: ‘They give us our power back’
Psilocybin can help to heal trauma, users say, but the racialized history of drugs in the US has long fueled fear
Scrubs Magazine
Nurses Use New Smart Socks to Prevent Patient Falls
If you have ever seen or responded to a patient falling, you’re not alone. Patient falls are the most common adverse events reported in hospitals. Around 700,000 to 1 million patient falls occur in U.S. hospitals every year, resulting in around 250,000 injuries and up to 11,000 deaths. About 2% of hospitalized patients fall at least once during their stay.
Fast Company
The kids are not okay: When back to school collides with a youth mental health crisis
Sixteen-year-old “Jeremy” is struggling. Prior to the pandemic he was an extroverted eighth grader with a friend group of 15 to 20 people and an almost perfect GPA. Then school shut down and he spent all of ninth grade at home. Jeremy is a hands-on learner and he found paying attention to a screen difficult. Gradually, he lost touch with most of his friends. Then his family was evicted and he spent a few weeks living in a hotel.
KIDS・
This week is the last chance to order free at-home COVID tests
People have increasingly turned to COVID-19 rapid tests to help diagnose illness. Deposit PhotosFree tests can still be obtained at several federally-funded community sites and health clinics across the US.
Phys.org
'Synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals—including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an...
Facing the uncomfortable possibility that healthcare is discriminatory
As the first Covid wave hit, it quickly became clear that people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds were dying in disproportionate numbers. The immediacy and visibility of these deaths was shocking and revealed a disparity so clear-cut that some wondered if the explanation could be genetic. But those who have spent a lifetime studying health inequalities were less surprised. People from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds do worse across a wide range of health outcomes.
I’m constantly let down by friends – they never show a glimmer of interest in me | Ask Annalisa Barbieri
I’m wondering if this centres around your mother’s death. Maybe you felt she was the only one who listened to you?
technologynetworks.com
A CRISPR-Based Test Could Help Clinicians Diagnose Heart Attacks and Cancer
A CRISPR-based rapid test called CrisprZyme could help general practitioners to diagnose heart attacks and distinguish between different types of prostate cancer. They do not even need a lab, as an international team of scientists – including Michael Kaminski – reports in "Nature Nanotechnology". Thanks to the pandemic,...
Women at risk of deadly condition as thousands of cases are missed
THOUSANDS of women are getting worse NHS care than men after suffering a heart attack, research reveals. Experts blame sexism in medicine for nearly 12,000 cases being wrongly classified as low risk. It means these women have missed out on potentially life-saving treatment - such as surgery or clot-busting drugs.
This week in COVID: Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, Paxlovid study shows no benefit for certain adults, Fauci to retire
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for infringing patents related to mRNA technology; Paxlovid may not benefit adults 45 to 60; and more updates.
technologynetworks.com
Tea Drinker Study Suggests Health Benefits for Black Tea
A prospective study of half a million tea drinkers in the United Kingdom has shown that higher tea intake was associated with a modestly lowered risk of death. The study, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, is a large and comprehensive analysis of the potential mortality benefits of drinking black tea, which is the most common type of tea consumed in the U.K.
technologynetworks.com
Genetic Testing Pre-Pregnancy Detects Up to 50% of the Risk
The use of biomarker and genetic tests during pregnancy is now extremely widespread. But what if both parents’ genes were broadly analyzed for possible risks prior to conception? Are there any rare hereditary diseases in the genome that the father and/or mother are unknowingly carrying? If both parents have the same genetic defect in their genes and both pass this on to their child, this will often cause the child to have a serious illness.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Region Linked to Altruistic Behavior Identified
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour –choices people make that help others – takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
