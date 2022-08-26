Read full article on original website
Related
Blended Fam! Bruce Willis, Wife Emma and Ex Demi Moore Are Friendship Goals
An unlikely trio! Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, maintain a close relationship with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. The Die Hard star and the actress tied the knot in 1987 and started growing their family the following year. Rumer arrived in 1988, followed by sisters Scout and Tallulah in 1991 and 1994, respectively. They announced their separation in 1998, filing for divorce two years later.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
TVOvermind
Who are Jennifer Aniston’s Parents?
Jennifer Aniston is synonymous with many things. She’s Rachel Green from Friends. She’s the creator of “The Rachel,” the layered bob hairstyle she made famous in the early 90s. She’s Rachel of Ross and Rachel. She’s team Jennifer of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie scandal (remember when she was married to Brad Pitt and they were the most adorable couple on the planet earth, and then he left her for Angelina Jolie?). She’s a little bit of everything, but what she is not is entirely open about her own parents. Jennifer Aniston’s parents are not a topic she loves to discuss, and for a good reason. She hasn’t the best relationship with her mother and father, and we’re here to break down Jennifer Aniston’s parents and the relationship she shared with them.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Sing 2”
In 2021, the much-anticipated sequel to 2016’s Sing, Sing 2, made its world premiere 2021. The movie’s plot follows our favorite singing animals as they embark on a new adventure. Rotten Tomatoes describes the storyline of the movie as follows: “This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet… all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star–played by global music icon Bono in his animated film debut–to join them.”
Comments / 0