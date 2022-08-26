Jennifer Aniston is synonymous with many things. She’s Rachel Green from Friends. She’s the creator of “The Rachel,” the layered bob hairstyle she made famous in the early 90s. She’s Rachel of Ross and Rachel. She’s team Jennifer of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie scandal (remember when she was married to Brad Pitt and they were the most adorable couple on the planet earth, and then he left her for Angelina Jolie?). She’s a little bit of everything, but what she is not is entirely open about her own parents. Jennifer Aniston’s parents are not a topic she loves to discuss, and for a good reason. She hasn’t the best relationship with her mother and father, and we’re here to break down Jennifer Aniston’s parents and the relationship she shared with them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO