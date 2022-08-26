Read full article on original website
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Mystery over ‘suicide’ of nightclub tycoon & Putin critic who suddenly died in DC ‘after releasing dog with note & cash’
MYSTERY surrounds the death of a nightclub tycoon and critic of Vladimir Putin who died in the United States. Dan Rapoport, 52, reportedly left a suicide note and money attached to his dog which he released into a park in Washington D.C. The financier was once the co-owner of cult...
He was abducted and tortured by Russian soldiers. Then they started using his Instagram to push pro-Kremlin propaganda
Before the war broke out, Igor Kurayan, a 55-year-old from the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, shared frequent gardening updates on social media.
Putin’s troops tell Ukrainian workers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to ‘take holiday’ sparking nuke disaster fears
VLADIMIR Putin's troops have told workers at Europe's biggest nuclear plant to "take holiday" - sparking fears of a nuke disaster. The Zaporizhzhia plant has been in the hands of Putin's forces since the early stages of the Ukraine war, with the world staring down the barrel of another radiation nightmare.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe
Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy. Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts'...
Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump
It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale
As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,
Embarrassing losses are making Russian forces very cautious around one of Putin's most prized military outposts
Russian military sites in Crimea have been hit by a series of explosions over the past two weeks. Ukraine hasn't officially taken credit, but officials have suggested it was involved in the blasts. Russia hasn't formally blamed Ukraine, but it's being more cautious with its forces around Crimea. A series...
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
