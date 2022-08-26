Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
wrnjradio.com
Man steals more than $600 worth of razors from Morris County CVS; $1,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole more than $600 worth of razors from the CVS in Denville Township, authorities said. On Saturday, August 20...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police said he trespassed on private property in Flemington Borough. On Friday, August 12, at around 3:30 p.m., a detective arrested Marco Sandoval of Flemington following an investigation into trespassing on private property, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin: Prison sentence for final defendant convicted in operation of NJ opioid mill reportedly linked to 22 suspected overdoses
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced a seven-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania resident convicted in the operation of a Passaic County opioid mill that distributed bulk quantities of fentanyl and heroin reportedly linked to more than a dozen fatal overdoses. The illegal drug...
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
sanatogapost.com
New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Tries To Grab Cop's Gun During Arrest In Allentown, Police Say
Two alleged gunmen are behind bars after one allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun during an arrest in Allentown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a business on the 1700 block of Union Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Sun. Aug. 28, Allentown police said. There,...
Pair Of Youth Shelter Residents Reported Missing In Princeton, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a pair of youth shelter residents who ran away while visiting Princeton, authorities said. The female and male pictured above ran away from their group at the Middlesex County Youth Shelter while visiting Princeton just after 8:55 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Princeton Police said.
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
NJ woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 PA trooper death
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County
PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,456 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 28. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Massive Multi-Car Fire Under Investigation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)
Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend. The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the blaze in the employee parking lot at 3 Wild Turkey Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the squad said.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 29, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Comments / 5