Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.

MEDIC said it took another victim to the hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

The right two lanes of southbound I-85 were closed for about three hours before reopening before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: State considering options to relieve trouble spot on I-85 in Gaston County)

IN THIS ARTICLE
