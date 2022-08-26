Read full article on original website
United Way hosting VITA tax help
The United Way of Kern County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is partnering with the Fairfax School District to host a tax assistance event Aug. 30. The program assists families with their taxes at no cost.
Getting more gate drops: KCRP offers local riders chance to compete
Dozens of riders ages 5 to 50-plus raced around the motocross track at Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday. Tucked away behind the more well-known racetrack where Highway 43 meets Interstate 5, the motocross track has been around for more than eight years.
STEVE FLORES: Some have more yesterdays than tomorrows
Many came via the GET bus. Some were dropped off by family or a friend. Chaperons and caretakers brought others. And there were a few who drove themselves. And even fewer walked. For many in attendance, barring any health issue, nothing was going to stop them from coming. That’s how important the Prado Senior Center is to them.
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Citrus risks unclear from virus ID'd in Tulare
Another incurable disease threatens Kern County's $1.3 billion citrus industry, this time a virus discovered 34 years ago in Pakistan but never in the Western Hemisphere until its finding in March during routine testing on a residential property in Tulare. Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus has the potential to cause...
Bakersfield Speedway hosts 2022 Mike Moshier Classic
The Bakersfield Speedway hosted the 2022 Mike Moshier Classic on Saturday, featuring IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and American Stocks. Mike Moshier was well-known in Kern County racing circles as “The Race Doctor,” also known as the man behind the mic at Bakersfield Speedway. The race was created in his honor in 2015, according to previous reporting in The Californian.
ROBERT PRICE: Kern’s EV-reluctant landscape will change long before 2035
I sell a car and buy another one every three or four years, sometimes new but usually used, and on the last few occasions I’ve given EVs serious consideration. Ultimately I’ve picked internal combustion over electric, but the switch gets more tempting each time.
'Ambassador' for Iconic House Network to speak in Bakersfield
Raymond Neutra, president of the Neutra Institute for Survival Through Design and son of famed architect Richard Neutra, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at Elevate Architecture. At the event, Raymond Richard Neutra plans to discuss his recently published book, "Cheap and Thin: Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright."
Letter to the editor: Loan forgiveness
In 1969, I took out a government insured loan for $1,500 to attend graduate school. I paid that loan back by working my regular job, and two part-time gigs. The value of that loan in today’s dollars, compounded at 4.02 percent, is $12,109.37, a cumulative price increase of 707.29 percent. I’ll be happy Joe, to settle for the $10,000. Do I just send my application to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.?
United Way hands out school, hygiene supplies in Arvin
The United Way of Kern County hosted a Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies event at a school in Arvin to support children in need. From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, volunteers and community partners teamed up with the nonprofit to provide food, books and dental hygiene kits to low-income families at Bear Mountain Elementary School.
Deadline arrives Wednesday to add loved one's name to World War II memorial
Did your grandmother serve in the Women's Army Corps, or your granddad in the U.S. Navy or Marines during World War II? Did your great-grandfather serve at a military airfield or maybe as a pilot or rear gunner on a B-17? Those who have a family member who served during...
Wasco high schooler arrested on suspicion of drug, gun charges
A Wasco High School student was arrested Monday after Kern County sheriff’s deputies seized a gun and marijuana from him on campus, according to a news release. “Based on the information available to deputies, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the students,” the KCSO news release said. “There is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff.”
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams
The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
Policy, poverty compound the problem: Kern officials discuss why county claims top homicide rate for 5th year per AG
A Kern County sheriff’s deputy. Two girls, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. A 78-year-old woman. These people are just a few of the victims of local homicides in 2021, Kern County’s deadliest year of homicides since 2012, according to data from the California Attorney General’s Office released last week.
KHS awards $14M in Kern to fill housing, other Medi-Cal gaps
Kern's Medi-Cal plan administrator hopes to close gaps in how the county's poorest residents receive health care with its award earlier this month of more than $14 million to open and expand facilities handling services like mental health care and short-term recuperative treatment for people living on the street. Kern...
CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release. A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes...
'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil
Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
KHSD: Unrelated incidents prompt arrest, lockdown at Arvin High
A pair of incidents Monday that Kern High School District officials said were unrelated resulted in a student's arrest and a brief lockdown at Arvin High School. At around 10:50 a.m., a "routine investigation" by the dean's office led to a handgun being found on campus in a student's possession, according to a KHSD news release.
Oil setbacks bill jolts local conflict
A central conflict between Kern County's oil industry and local environmental justice advocates has taken a sudden twist with Gov. Gavin Newsom's 11th-hour legislative push to set new rules on oil and gas operations within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes and schools. By banning new drilling and well...
