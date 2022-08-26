Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Pep Guardiola's reaction to Erling Haaland's hat-trick is incredible, he's his biggest cheerleader
Footage shows that Pep Guardiola is officially Erling Haaland's biggest cheerleader after his incredible hat-trick against Crystal Palace. City came from 2-0 down to beat the Eagles 4-2, with all of their goals coming in the second half at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva pulled one back and from then...
The making of Antony: From living in Sao Paulo’s ‘little hell’ to signing for Manchester United
Antony has signed for Manchester United for a fee just shy of £85 million, with an extra £4 million in add-ons. The 22-year-old joins the Manchester club from Ajax, a route already trodden this summer by current Reds Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez. Antony’s background, as revealed...
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace, goal was controversially disallowed
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium but was let off the hook after the gaffe. City found themselves 2-0 down to Patrick Vieira's side, who scored both goals from set pieces in the first half. John Stones put through his own net before Joachim Andersen headed home the second shortly after.
Man United's Lisandro Martinez proves Jamie Carragher wrong with AMAZING heading statistic
Lisandro Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax this summer in a deal worth up to £56 million to reunite with Erik ten Hag. The defender was key under the Dutchman in the Eredivisie and earned the Player of the Season last term. With Ten Hag aiming to turn United...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
"A proud moment..." - Erling Haaland reacts to first Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland has reacted to scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, continued his impressive start to life in the Premier League. Haaland's first three goals had come away from home, though the Norwegian scored his first goal at the...
Thomas Tuchel opens up on 'strange' Chelsea midifeld headache amid Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante injuries
Thomas Tuchel has opened up about Chelsea’s current midfield situation, labelling it as ‘strange’ as N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have suffered from injury while Conor Gallagher is suspended. The Cobham graduate was dismissed against Leicester City on Saturday after being handed two yellow cards. This...
Chelsea receive £27 million bid for midfielder Conor Gallagher
Chelsea have reportedly received an offer for Conor Gallagher amid the uncertainties surrounding the midfielder’s future. According to The Times, Crystal Palace have made a bid in the region of £27 million as they step up their efforts to resign the 22-year-old from the Stamford Bridge club. Gallagher...
Footage of Bernabeu changes show fascinating pitch removal system
Real Madrid have shared incredible drone footage of the new look Bernabeu, as well as the fascinating pitch removal feature at the ground, which can been in the video below. Back in 2020 work began to start renovating Real's iconic Bernabeu stadium, which meant they had to stop playing at the ground for well over a year.
Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal
Kylian Mbappe produced a horrific miss from SIX yards out for Paris Saint-Germain against former side Monaco on Sunday night. Monaco took a shock lead against the Ligue One Champions at the Parc des Princes but somehow PSG didn't level matters just before half-time. Mbappe regained possession for his side...
Luke Mbete set to sign for Huddersfield Town on season-long loan
Luke Mbete is closing in on a loan move to Huddersfield Town. The summer of 2022 has seen a number of Manchester City’s most high-profile youngsters depart the club out on loan. For instance, James McAtee, who was tipped for a place in the first-team this season has joined...
Jurgen Klopp accused of 'patronising' Scott Parker during Liverpool's demolition of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for his actions during Liverpool's huge win over Bournemouth, with fans claiming he patronised Scott Parker. It was a good ending to a tough week for Klopp, following on from his side's loss to rivals Manchester United, which left them without a win from their first three league games.
Alonso, Zaha, Gallagher, Aubameyang: Chelsea handed double Crystal Palace update as transfer meeting scheduled
Ahead of Thursday’s 11pm (BST) transfer deadline, Chelsea are still working on getting several deals over the line. Thomas Tuchel has already made six summer signings but wants more before the transfer window shuts on Thursday as he eyes at least another defender and forward. Wesley Fofana’s arrival is...
