Bakersfield, CA

SIG Alert closes southbound traffic on Hwy 43, west of Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency road repair has closed southbound traffic on a portion of Highway 43 west of Bakersfield early Friday morning, Caltrans said.

Caltrans said the closure is for southbound lanes of Highway 43 about 4 miles south of the Highway 58 junction at Munzer Road. Traffic was closed at the roundabout on Stockdale Highway, CHP’s Traffic Incident Information showed just after midnight.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Caltrans did not have an estimate for when the road would reopen.

KGET

KGET

