Greenville, NC

Aug. 26 Community News

By Bobby Burns
 4 days ago

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Haircuts and backpacks

The Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers program on Saturday is hosting its sixth annual haircut and backpack giveaway. The event is from 1-5 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:

Kampus Kuts, 2800 E. 10th St.DMT Cutz, 736 S.W. Greenville Blvd.Another Level Barbershop, 106 E. Fifth St.Young Vision Barbershop, 1114 Evans St.Unlimited Cuts, 2111 Dickinson Ave.P.I.C. Kutz, 3195 E. 10th St.

The effort also is accepting donations of school supplies through Friday at each of the locations.

‘The Taming of the Shrew’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

Watermelon Festival

The Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held through Sunday at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. The event will include food, entertainment, carnival rides, contests and vendors. The Watermelon Jam, featuring Jameson Rodgers, with opening performances by Cooper Greer and Kylie Morgan, will be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday. Concert tickets are $15-$25. Visit watermelonfestival.com.

Back to School Bash

The Back to School Bash community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds of First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will have free kids’ activities, free food (while supplies last), a bouncy house, and a parent resource fair. Donations of school supplies will be accepted to give to Sugg/Bundy Elementary School in Farmville. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melindasampsontoh@gmail.com

FACE yard sale

FACE of Pitt County (Families Aligned with Community and Education) will hold its annual yard sale to support its free after-school tutoring program from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday at 402 Baywood Drive in Winterville, off Fire Tower Road near Sam Jones BBQ. Donations can be dropped off at the same address. Please contact Emily at 902-4426 to set up a drop-off time or arrange for a pickup.

GK Cafe fundraiser

Evolve marketing and GK Cafe will host a fundraiser for multiple human service agencies 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at GK Cafe, 3197 E 10th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Plates of GK’s pancakes, sausage and famous Barry’s chicken will be sold for $10 at the drive-through only. Proceeds support Pitt County Council on Aging, JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads Center and Aces for Autism.

Food distributions

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162.The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a food bag giveaway from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday. Call 364-5665.

Business after hours

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Beauty Bar Medispa, 1021 Red Banks Road, Suite A & D. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2223. Visit greenvillenc.org/events calendar to register.

Greenville, NC
