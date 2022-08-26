NetApp, Autodesk And Other Big Gainers From Thursday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN climbed 38% to settle at $37.33. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW jumped 23.1% to close at $196.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG climbed 19.8% to close at $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM surged 14.7% to close at $8.03 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC gained 14.1% to close at $167.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 14.1% to close at $24.01. Reports suggest the company's collage app Shuffles has sent out pre-release invites that are trending among TikTok users.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 13.8% to close at $6.94. MINISO Group reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to RMB2.32 billion ($346 million), beating the analyst consensus of $338.22 million.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK surged 13.2% to close at $28.17. HighPeak Energy 10% owner John Paul Dejoria bought a total 2,313,744 shares at an average price of $21.61.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS gained 12.9% to close at $81.73.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU surged 12.8% to settle at $45.91. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD climbed 12.4% to close at $59.83. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 12.1% to settle at $27.36. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO surged 11.2% to settle at $5.77. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL gained 11% to settle at $25.09 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN rose 10.9% to close at $15.87. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Coty Inc. COTY gained 10.6% to close at $8.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY rose 9.6% to close at $4.12. Reports suggest New York regulators set a cap of 150 conditional marijuana retail permits for the first round of adult-use business licensing.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 9.2% to settle at $64.91.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 8% to close at $99.89. Alibaba Group kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reported.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP gained 7.9% to close at $78.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 2.3% to close at $220.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
