ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NetApp, Autodesk And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuFls_0hW6T3oK00

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN climbed 38% to settle at $37.33. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW jumped 23.1% to close at $196.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
  • Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG climbed 19.8% to close at $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM surged 14.7% to close at $8.03 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC gained 14.1% to close at $167.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 14.1% to close at $24.01. Reports suggest the company's collage app Shuffles has sent out pre-release invites that are trending among TikTok users.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 13.8% to close at $6.94. MINISO Group reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to RMB2.32 billion ($346 million), beating the analyst consensus of $338.22 million.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK surged 13.2% to close at $28.17. HighPeak Energy 10% owner John Paul Dejoria bought a total 2,313,744 shares at an average price of $21.61.
  • Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS gained 12.9% to close at $81.73.
  • Futu Holdings Limited FUTU surged 12.8% to settle at $45.91. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. PDD climbed 12.4% to close at $59.83. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 12.1% to settle at $27.36. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO surged 11.2% to settle at $5.77. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL gained 11% to settle at $25.09 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN rose 10.9% to close at $15.87. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
  • Coty Inc. COTY gained 10.6% to close at $8.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY rose 9.6% to close at $4.12. Reports suggest New York regulators set a cap of 150 conditional marijuana retail permits for the first round of adult-use business licensing.
  • JD.com, Inc. JD gained 9.2% to settle at $64.91.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 8% to close at $99.89. Alibaba Group kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reported.
  • NetApp, Inc. NTAP gained 7.9% to close at $78.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 2.3% to close at $220.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Intuit, Procter & Gamble And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Netapp#Alibaba Group#Futu Holdings Limited#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Dow Jones#Chinese#Fed#Snowflake Inc#Snow#Q2#Fy22#Ymm#Pinterest Inc#Tiktok#Highpeak Energy
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sealed Air

Within the last quarter, Sealed Air has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $66.29 versus the current price of Sealed Air at $54.47, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Benzinga

Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?

Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
ECONOMY
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Benzinga

'Any Grand Jury In DC Would Indict Trump On The Evidence' — But, Alan Dershowitz Urges DOJ Not To Pursue Case

A Federal Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit unsealed Friday strengthens the case against former President Donald Trump, according to legal experts. Trump Ally Says Evidence Supports Indictment: Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor and a former member of Trump’s legal team, is of the view that currently there is enough evidence for indicting the ex-president, the New York Post reported.
POTUS
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy