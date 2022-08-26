ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3sr2_0hW6SyYv00

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday driven by gains in mega-cap growth shares.

Investors are awaiting speech from the Fed chief Jerome Powell at the central bank’s annual monetary policy conference.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 sales and issued Q3 earnings guidance below estimates.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.75% to close at 13,143.58 on Thursday, while the S&P 500 rose 1.41%. The Dow Jones gained around 323 points to settle at 33,291.78 in the previous session.

All the major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a higher note, with materials and communication services stocks recording the biggest surge on Thursday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 4.6% to 21.78 points on Thursday.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Volatility#Equity Market#Stock#Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fed#Dollar Tree Inc#Q2#Q3#Dow Jones#Cboe#Vix
Benzinga

Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?

Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

'Any Grand Jury In DC Would Indict Trump On The Evidence' — But, Alan Dershowitz Urges DOJ Not To Pursue Case

A Federal Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit unsealed Friday strengthens the case against former President Donald Trump, according to legal experts. Trump Ally Says Evidence Supports Indictment: Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor and a former member of Trump’s legal team, is of the view that currently there is enough evidence for indicting the ex-president, the New York Post reported.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT

Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
POTUS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy