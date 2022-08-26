ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build a better ballot: With primaries over, it’s time for an improved system

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Midterm primary turnout is never very good, but two infuriatingly bifurcated voting dates in New York this year drove participation lower still, with the second seemingly on track to undershoot even the first’s abysmal 13%.

In these contests, when differences of a few thousand or even a few hundred votes can be determinative, voters find themselves playing political strategist — taking information from polls and endorsements to tease out not just who they might prefer, but who has the best chance of defeating a disliked candidate. This is bad for small-d democracy.

Last year’s ranked-choice municipal primaries showed us that there are better ways to design the process. Voters could list out their preferences without having to worry about their candidate being a spoiler for a like-minded candidate. It’s not a stretch to think this might have made a difference, for example, in the Democratic primary for the new Manhattan-Brooklyn congressional district, where prosecutor and impeachment counsel Dan Goldman claimed a narrow victory with about 26% of the vote. The ideologically more aligned Yuh-Line Niou, Mondaire Jones and Carlina Rivera came in second, third and fourth, respectively, with a combined 59% of the vote.

We’ll never know who would’ve won if the vote had been ranked-choice, but what we do know is that this is a better way to honestly reflect voter preferences. New York lawmakers should join their counterparts in Maine and Alaska in rolling out ranked-choice for state and congressional races, not just local municipal office.

While they’re at it, what’s the point in deep blue districts (or a deep blue city) of guaranteeing a GOP candidate a spot in a one-on-one November matchup against a Democratic nominee who was chosen in a low-turnout primary? Rather than having closed primaries yield a general election faceoff, New York should move to adopt nonpartisan, multi-round elections, where candidates of all stripes have the chance to compete against one another on their records and ideas, instead of trying to outdo each other by winning over a small slice of the base.

