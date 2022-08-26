ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
24/7 Wall St.

Best Movies Set in Ireland

With verdant hills, wind-swept cliffs, intriguing folklore, and a not-too-distant history of tragic famine and war, the country of Ireland makes for a fertile cinematic backdrop. From comedies, dramas, and romance to action, adventure, and fantasy, dozens of award-winning and critically acclaimed films have been set on the Emerald Isle. (Can you solve these real […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Photography#Nomadic#Dutch
Variety

Utopia Buys Participant Documentary ‘Unseen Skies’ on Evolution of Corporate Surveillance (EXCLUSIVE)

Utopia has acquired Participant Media’s feature documentary “Unseen Skies,” which the U.S. distributor will release on Sept. 13. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Yaara Bou Melhem, “Unseen Skies” explores the evolution of state and corporate surveillance. The film follows American artist and geographer Trevor Paglen as he launches an artwork called “Orbital Reflector” into space, visible with the naked eye from Earth, to highlight the global impact of technology in the modern world. Having achieved international notoriety for his conceptual art, which fuses photography and large-scale multidisciplinary events, Paglen’s work reveals the largely unseen power structures of technology and surveillance that shape,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Jewish remains found in Norwich well were medieval pogrom victims – study

The remains of children and adults found in a disused well in Norwich have been identified as victims of a bloody medieval pogrom, researchers have revealed. The team said the discovery not only underscored the horror of the antisemitic atrocity, but provided new insights into when genetic disorders often found among Ashkenazi Jews first appeared.
SCIENCE
Vice

A Chinese Gang Used Sparrows to Catch Cats for Meat Trade

Hardly anyone in China eats cats, except for a small minority in the southern provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi. But the meat trade remains lucrative enough that some across the country are going to extreme lengths to capture felines, including domestic pets. A gang in the eastern city of Jinan...
PETS
Vice

The Bizarre Mystery of the Only Armed Nuke America Ever Lost

In the early days of the Cold War, the United States wanted to make sure it could launch a retaliatory strike against the Soviet Union as quickly as possible if it launched a nuclear strike. The goal was 15 minutes. This was before the advent of submarines that launch ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missile silos. From 1960 until 1968, America maintained that 15-minute ability to pepper the globe with nukes by putting pilots on 24-hour alert. For more than a decade, hundreds of U.S. pilots criss-crossed the planet in planes loaded with nuclear bombs. To keep up with brutal hours, many of the pilots and crew took amphetamine.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy