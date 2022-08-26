Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Friday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Friday evening.

Beach Hazards Map (NOAA/Google Earth)

Wave heights are expected to be near 3 to 5 feet and diminish late Friday night.

Storm Team 8 is tracking dry weather with cooler temperatures.

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.

At least 84 people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far this year. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 10 of those drownings took place along Michigan’s coastline.

NOAA

