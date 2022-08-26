ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after teasing new song with Elton John

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE050_0hW6QAnX00

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account after she teased a clip of her new song with Elton John , “Hold Me Closer.”

Spears later tweeted that she has been “kinda overwhelmed” about the release of her first new single in six years, which was dropped on Friday (26 August).

The singer added that she is trying to “let go of the hurt bitterness,” and to “not be so scared and fearful.”

“I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after fans ‘spot Blue Lives Matter’ t-shirt in family photos: ‘Stop making assumptions’

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out in defence of her family following online backlash to a series of photos she shared from her mother’s birthday party.On Saturday (28 August), the Euphoria star posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from her mum’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captured the photo, which showed the family dressed as cowboys and riding a mechanical bull.However, a number of her followers spotted that one of the partygoers pictured was wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.The counter-movement emerged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Disgusting and clearly desperate’: Amber Heard’s sister lashes out at MTV VMAs over Johnny Depp cameo

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez lashed out at MTV following Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the music channel’s Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) night.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The surprise appearance came two months after Depp’s defamation trial victory...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin says she was ‘berated, bullied and manipulated’ while filming Camp Rock 2

Former Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin has claimed she was “berated, bullied and manipulated” while filming the sequel to Camp Rock.The actor starred opposite Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas as Tess Tyler in the 2008 musical and its follow-up Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday (27 August), Martin – who first began to speak about her experience in a 2021 interview with The Independent – said that she had had a “really difficult time” filming the 2010 sequel.“Not only was Tess butchered after giving her such a lovely character arc in the...
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Duchess of Sussex says she doesn’t want Prince Harry to lose his father: ‘It doesn’t have to be the same for them’

The Duchess of Sussex has reflected on “losing” her father and said it “doesn’t have to be the same” for Prince Harry and Prince Charles.The Duke has been vocal about his strained relationship with the Prince of Wales, previously telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls after he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.In a new interview with The Cut, Meghan reflected on how the British tabloid press had impacted the couple’s familial lives and left her estranged from her father, Thomas Markle.“Harry said to me, ‘I lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams’ daughter pays tribute to tennis superstar by recreating her 1999 US Open look

Serena Williams’ daughter paid tribute to the tennis superstar’s legacy by recreating one of her iconic looks at the 2022 US Open on Monday (29 August).Four-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr wore white beads on her braided hair – like Williams did when she made her tennis debut at the 1999 US Open – while watching her mother play what will likely be her final singles tournament.The 40-year-old icon announced her retirement from tennis earlier this month, in a first-person essay published byVogue. Olympia was seated in Williams’ player box with her father and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian for the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain
The Independent

Meghan Markle explains why she’s so protective over photos of her children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has opened up about her life in Montecito, California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.In a new cover story published in The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her role as a parent to two young children, and how it might have been different if she and Prince Harry were still senior members of the royal family. As Meghan picked up her three-year-old son from preschool alongside profile writer Alison P Davis, she recalled how she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off in the UK without tons...
MONTECITO, CA
The Independent

South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire

South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mariah Carey says Meghan Markle gives us ‘diva moments sometimes’

Mariah Carey has said the Duchess of Sussex “gives us diva moments sometimes” in the second episode of Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes.Discussing what it means to be, and to be called, a diva, Carey, 53, says: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan.”Meghan, surprised, replied: “I do? What kind of diva moments do I give you?”Carey replied that it’s mostly down to “the look”. Later in the podcast, Meghan, 41, said: “I didn’t see that coming.”She added: “But that aside, it [the interview with Carey] was all going swimmingly, I mean really well. Until that moment happened, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Should you stay friends with your ex and how do you make it work?

It’s a no-brainer that going through a breakup can be tough and sorting out your emotions can seem like an insurmountable task when you’re in the thick of it.Relationships are often messy and, between navigating heartbreak and singledom, many people ask themselves: “Should I stay friends with my ex?”In a new interview, the comedian and actor Lenny Henry discussed falling in love with his former wife Dawn French, speaking of her with such glowing respect that it’s no surprise the pair are still close despite splitting up in 2010.“Even at the worst of times we used humour as sword and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her.Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 — and the realization that he was one of the last people to see Princess Diana alive.“I realize my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” Mailliez, who was on his way home from a party when he came across the car crash, told The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Diana’s ability to ‘connect’ was one of her greatest legacies, says charity boss

Diana, Princess of Wales’s ability to “connect” with people remains one of her most enduring legacies a charity boss has said on the eve of the 25th anniversary of her death.Diana’s death in 1997 shocked the world and in the decades that have followed her influence has been seen in the causes supported by royals, the way they conduct themselves and even in their fashion choices.Her son the Duke of Sussex has said he will “share the spirit” of his mother with his children when he marks the anniversary of her death on Wednesday.Tessy Ojo, chief executive officer of The...
HOMELESS
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy