Leelanau County, MI

My North.com

Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022

Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods

In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!

The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage

Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
ALBA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
GAYLORD, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI testimony: Militia members had plan to shoot Whitmer in head

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A preliminary exam got underway for five members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Antrim County District Court in Traverse City Monday. The judge went through the entire day with five defense attorneys, each one...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

