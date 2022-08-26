Read full article on original website
My North.com
Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022
Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
leelanauticker.com
Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods
In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!
The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Fire causes superficial damage to downtown Frankfort business
What was reported as a possible electrical fire spreading up the exterior wall of a downtown Frankfort business turned out to be a superficial fire.
Northern Michigan man calls 911 to report he beat man with cane and 2x4, killing him
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with murder after authorities say he admitted to using a cane and a wooden board to beat a man to death.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
leelanauticker.com
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
9&10 News
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage
Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
Northern Michigan man accused of killing 66-year-old with cane, 2X4
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI -- A 51-year-old Clearwater Township man is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested and charged with murder last week. According to UpNorthLive, James Watrous called 911 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report that he had struck 66-year-old Garrett J. Hamminga with a cane and a 2x4.
michiganradio.org
Next stage in prosecuting alleged kidnapping plotters takes place this week in Antrim County
The next phase of the prosecution against a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to begin this week in northern Michigan. So far, two men pleaded guilty, two men were found not guilty and just last week a federal jury found two more men guilty on the charge of conspiring to kidnap the governor.
UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
fox2detroit.com
FBI testimony: Militia members had plan to shoot Whitmer in head
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A preliminary exam got underway for five members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Antrim County District Court in Traverse City Monday. The judge went through the entire day with five defense attorneys, each one...
