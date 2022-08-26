Read full article on original website
Police identify W.Va. man killed by cops after shooting K9
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Law enforcement in West Virginia's capital have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by officers last weekend after he killed a police dog, identifying him as a man facing an active felony warrant. Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, was shot by police...
Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Youngstown Vindicator. August 22, 2022. Editorial: Sneaky license fees a disgrace for state of Ohio. Former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, formerly of Liberty, is among those representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that suggests government and King Bureaucracy truly do exist only to serve themselves. In this case, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is being accused of charging 3,423,315 Buckeye State residents lamination fees long after the BMV stopped laminating driver’s licenses onsite.
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness. And there’s Robert, with that 8-by-10 large-format camera: an old-school, image-capturer that looks like it came...
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American...
DNA: Remains match Tennessee sailor who died at Pearl Harbor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Department of Defense effort that began in 2015 to use science to solve one of our country’s prolonged mysteries has identified the remains of a Navy sailor from Athens, Tennessee, who died in the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago.
Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s...
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
Ship strike probably killed whale off California coast
SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said. A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike," including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.
Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they'll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during...
New Jersey's gas tax to fall a penny a gallon on Oct. 1
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The gas tax in New Jersey will fall by a penny a gallon, or about 2% — the second straight year the levy has declined, Gov. Phil Murphy's administrated said Monday. The tax rate combines two different levies that are commonly known as the...
Georgia island's lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 25, 2022. Editorial: Sales tax holiday is pointless pandering. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a back-to-school supply tax “holiday” that wouldn’t actually give money back to residents anytime soon, despite the promises she claims. The governor vetoed several tax-cut plans this year that would...
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
