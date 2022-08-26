Summer like conditions continue with isolated afternoon showers

Friday feels a lot more like summer as we build in the heat and humidity. Temps push into the low to mid 80s with humidity rising a bit more. These two combined will help foster a few afternoon storms here or there with most of us seeing the sunshine all day. Just keep a weather eye on the sky for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs still mild in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring in a weak system with the growing chances of showers and afternoon storms. With little moisture or energy, some of us could squeeze by without much rain. Keep the umbrella close by even if you don’t need to use it. Those that do see rain watch for standing water. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday features a few shower chances in the morning but general clearing throughout the day. High pressure well towards our north tries to clear us up but will be slightly too far away to rule out an afternoon shower chance towards the south and east. Highs still make their way to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday another system grazes our region adding a touch more humidity and energy into our region. A few showers here and there throughout the day still possible with dry hours in between showers and storms. Just another day to keep an eye on the skies and the umbrella close by. Highs cool slightly into the upper 70s.

Tuesday brings a better chance of widespread rain throughout the day. While we’ll see a few dry hours, expect rain throughout the entire day at times. Temps take a hit dropping back into the mid 70s thanks to less sunshine.

Wednesday will be another day where we could see isolated showers throughout the day. While it won’t be as saturated compared to Tuesday, it would still be best to have a rain jacket ready. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid to upper 70s thanks to more cloud cover.

Thursday will be the first day where we start to mostly cool off as far as rain showers go. We will still have a chance of an afternoon rain shower, but mostly in the stray to isolated variety and will not be a washout. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s.

In your extended day forecast we see a few chances of rain here and there as we close out the month of August. However, the biggest change in the chance for a big cool down in long range forecasts for the first week of September. A signal that the first day of fall isn’t too far away.

Remember late summer can still host a few strong to even severe thunderstorms so it’s always a good idea to stay weather aware. Make sure you have 3 ways to get weather alerts like severe thunderstorms warnings, flood alerts, and other emergency communications regarding weather hazards.

