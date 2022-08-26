LANESBORO - A fire at a decades-old Western Massachusetts restaurant over the weekend was intentionally set by an employee, authorities allege.According to the state fire marshal, firefighters responded to the blaze at the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesboro at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Flames were showing from the back of the Main Street building, and crews from several towns worked to keep the fire from spreading. One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion but has since recovered. "The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by an employee, an adult male, using smoking materials," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey's office said. The employee, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.Fire authorities investigated more than 600 arsons in the state last year, Ostroskey said. The restaurant has been in business for more than 40 years. Olde Forge owner Kirk Grippo told iBerkshires that there was damage to the salad bar and back of the building, but he hopes to reopen again soon.

LANESBOROUGH, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO