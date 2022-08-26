Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Special Town Meeting Passes Renovation, Road Warrants
DALTON, Mass. — A special town meeting on Monday voted to pass an amended Article 1 to raise and appropriate an additional $130,874 for various expenses that were not anticipated during the town meeting or a prior special town meeting. The previous amount requested was $135,874 but was amended...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Picks New DPW Director.
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved Charlie Durfee as the new Department of Public Works director, to begin next month. Durfee, the town's former fire chief and current DPW foreman, will begin the job on Sept. 21. He will replace current Director William Decelles. "I'm a lifelong...
iBerkshires.com
Baker, Polito to Attend Greylock Glen Groundbreaking
ADAMS, Mass. — State and local officials will celebrate the start of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be among the dignitaries at the ceremonial groundbreaking, set for 10 a.m. at the glen. The groundbreaking marks a significant...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Town Administrator Announces Resignation
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Town Administrator Joshua Lang is leaving town less than a year after taking post. Lang will be relocating back to Pennsylvania in September but will stay on remotely until his replacement can be found. He has been town administrator since December 2021. He was a county...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Water main break reported in Pittsfield
City officials reported a water main break in Pittsfield on Monday. Repair work is expected to start Monday afternoon. Water service will be unavailable from Fenn and Fourth streets to 111 Fourth St. during this work.
WNYT
Boat fire on Berkshire County Reservoir
Crews were busy putting out a fire on a boat on the Otis Reservoir in Berkshire County. This photo comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle.
WNYT
Crews respond to two accidents in under two hours in North Adams
Emergency crews in Berkshire County responded to two serious car crashes in North Adams within two hours of each other. The first happened on Church Street, near the south view cemetery, after a driver crashed into a tree just before two o’clock. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle...
iBerkshires.com
Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
amherstbulletin.com
‘Townie’ lieutenant is new chief of Belchertown Police Department
BELCHERTOWN — A Belchertown police officer for 26 years who grew up in town and graduated from Belchertown High School in 1986 will lead the department. Kevin J. Pacunas was recently hired as the town’s police chief, succeeding Christopher Pronovost, who retired June 30 after being at the helm since 2016.
iBerkshires.com
BERK12 to Pilot Two Dual Enrollment Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During the 2022-2023 school year, Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will sponsor several pilot dual enrollment courses for high school students. The courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the school year. Approximately 20...
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall to Host Talk on Tiffany Jewelry Sept. 10
LENOX, Mass. – Historian, retired Professor of Art and former Board Member Julie Agar will highlight Tiffany’s career and her family’s association with Tiffany during her presentation at Ventfort Hall on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 pm. A tea will follow her presentation. Agar will trace the...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Employee charged with setting fire at decades-old Western Mass. restaurant
LANESBORO - A fire at a decades-old Western Massachusetts restaurant over the weekend was intentionally set by an employee, authorities allege.According to the state fire marshal, firefighters responded to the blaze at the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesboro at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Flames were showing from the back of the Main Street building, and crews from several towns worked to keep the fire from spreading. One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion but has since recovered. "The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by an employee, an adult male, using smoking materials," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey's office said. The employee, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.Fire authorities investigated more than 600 arsons in the state last year, Ostroskey said. The restaurant has been in business for more than 40 years. Olde Forge owner Kirk Grippo told iBerkshires that there was damage to the salad bar and back of the building, but he hopes to reopen again soon.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
iBerkshires.com
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Great Barrington police report increase in catalytic converter thefts
Great Barrington police are warning residents from the town and surrounding communities of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
iBerkshires.com
Sandisfield Arts Center Hosting Art Retrospective
SANDISFIELD, Mass. — The Sandisfield Arts Center has announced the upcoming exhibition California Dreamin' A Retrospective of Art from 1990 to 2020, a curated collection of works by Jaye Alison Moscariello, Opening is September 10, 2022, from 4 - 6 pm. Moscariello is an artist-interpreter of her external surroundings,...
