Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan PD: Suspect faces felony charges after assaults during basketball game at fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Friday after allegedly cutting a victim as they played basketball at a Vasa fitness center in West Jordan. West Jordan police were summoned to the scene, where they interviewed...
Gephardt Daily
Surveillance video shows thieves crash through front doors of South Jordan bicycle store, steal 5 e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Surveillance video shows two people crashing a truck through the front doors of a South Jordan bicycle store, stealing electric bikes and driving away Saturday. The thieves caused at least $60,000 in property damage to the Hanger 15 Bicycles store...
Comments / 0