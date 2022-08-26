Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
More than 160,000 students in Montgomery County, Md. return to school Monday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After months of summer vacation, hundreds of thousands of public-school students in Montgomery County are heading back to class. Montgomery County is the largest public school district in the state of Maryland with more than 160,000 students enrolled. There are 210 schools and over...
WJLA
Superintendent outlines plans as Calvert County students return to school
CALVERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Calvert County Public Schools students headed back to class Tuesday, and 7News’ Adrianna Hopkins caught up with the superintendent, Dr. Andrae Townsel, whose appointment to that role is history-making. “You are making history as a black superintendent in Calvert County. It’s important because...
WJLA
These 9 DMV districts are welcoming back students for 2022-23 school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday is the start of a new school year for nine school districts across the DMV. Watch 7News live here. Here's what you need to know or can expect as students return to the classrooms:. The District:. D.C. Public Schools:. About 50,000 students are getting ready...
WJLA
As Howard Co. students return to school, Guilford Elementary wins prestigious green award
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
First day of school in DC 'successful,' city and school officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public School officials and others are calling the first day of school a success, despite come challenges, including HVAC work orders and the teacher shortage. “Last year we were overwhelmed on the first day of school with HVAC issues, leak issues. Those still exist in...
WJLA
2 Suitland High School students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
WJLA
WATCH: Baltimore firefighters welcome fallen member's stepdaughter at school
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The stepdaughter of a Baltimore firefighter killed in the line of duty received a warm welcome Monday on her first day of school. Firefighters stepped up to form a long line of extended support for Mila. She was also handed a flower bouquet. Mila's stepmom,...
WJLA
Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
WJLA
Fun, games & free haircuts: Arlington Co. first responders host public safety block party
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — First responders from Arlington County police, fire and more held a public safety block party Saturday, inviting the public for some fun and games, along with some education. The event was held at Kenmore Middle School on S. Carlin Springs Road from noon until 5...
WJLA
SEE IT | Car slams into Gaithersburg home causing massive blaze
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 62-year-old driver is in critical condition after slamming their vehicle into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County fire officials said. Montgomery County fire crews are at the scene of the collision that caused two houses to catch fire. The incident happened around...
WJLA
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Police investigate woman's homicide in Hyattsville after welfare check: PGPD
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a woman was found dead following a welfare check, according to a series of tweets from the department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to an address in the 2000 block of...
WJLA
Police search for suspect after car stolen with child inside at Rosslyn
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police are searching for a man who stole a car with a child inside. Officers responded to N. Lynn St. at Wilson Blvd. for a report of a stolen car with a child inside. D.C. police later found the vehicle with the child...
WJLA
Labor Day at Lost Barrel
Washington ABC7 — Enjoy the Labor Day Weekend not too far from home at a unique outdoor venue that touts its own beer, food and plenty of fun. Natalie Femia, Marketing and Events at Lost Barrel Brewing walked us through the experience.
WJLA
Fairfax City Restaurant Week with Capital Ale House
7NewsDC — Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off today, with 27 restaurants slashing prices for lunch and dinner all week long. Joining us with a preview of their mouthwatering menu are Fairfax City's Chris Bruno and Chef Jacqueline of Capital Ale House. Learn more at fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Metro service suspended on Silver, Blue lines; GM Clarke says 'trespasser' on tracks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Blue and Silver Line service was suspended Saturday between McPherson Square & Arlington Cemetery and Clarendon due to an unauthorized person on the tracks outside Rosslyn Saturday evening, WMATA officials said. Metro also said that riders should expect delays to Franconia-Springfield and Wiehle-Reston East due...
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
WJLA
Weather Alert | Potential for strong, gusty storms Tuesday: Here's the timing
WASHINGTON (7News) — Relief is on the way!. Tuesday will be the final day of a seven-day 90-degree stretch with highs pushing the middle 90s and feels like readings closer to 100. StormWatch7 is on Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon and early evening as a robust cold front moves...
Comments / 0