HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO