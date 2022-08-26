ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Superintendent outlines plans as Calvert County students return to school

CALVERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Calvert County Public Schools students headed back to class Tuesday, and 7News’ Adrianna Hopkins caught up with the superintendent, Dr. Andrae Townsel, whose appointment to that role is history-making. “You are making history as a black superintendent in Calvert County. It’s important because...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WJLA

As Howard Co. students return to school, Guilford Elementary wins prestigious green award

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Wheaton, MD
Government
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
WJLA

First day of school in DC 'successful,' city and school officials say

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public School officials and others are calling the first day of school a success, despite come challenges, including HVAC work orders and the teacher shortage. “Last year we were overwhelmed on the first day of school with HVAC issues, leak issues. Those still exist in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class

OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montgomery Blair
WJLA

SEE IT | Car slams into Gaithersburg home causing massive blaze

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 62-year-old driver is in critical condition after slamming their vehicle into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County fire officials said. Montgomery County fire crews are at the scene of the collision that caused two houses to catch fire. The incident happened around...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane...
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#County Government#K12#Montgomery Co#Wheaton Mall#Mcps#Parentvue
WJLA

Labor Day at Lost Barrel

Washington ABC7 — Enjoy the Labor Day Weekend not too far from home at a unique outdoor venue that touts its own beer, food and plenty of fun. Natalie Femia, Marketing and Events at Lost Barrel Brewing walked us through the experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax City Restaurant Week with Capital Ale House

7NewsDC — Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off today, with 27 restaurants slashing prices for lunch and dinner all week long. Joining us with a preview of their mouthwatering menu are Fairfax City's Chris Bruno and Chef Jacqueline of Capital Ale House. Learn more at fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy