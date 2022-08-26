Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO