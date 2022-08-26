Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
13 Former Child Actors Who Have Said They Would Never Have Chosen That Path
Sometimes, being a star isn't on your bucket list.
People Are Praising Selena Gomez For Her "Real Stomach" TikTok And God, I Love Her
"You make me comfortable in my own skin."
Britney Spears Says Her Family ‘Threw Me Away’ in Now-Deleted 22-Minute Video
Britney Spears is speaking her mind and sharing what she says she experienced with her family. The "Hold Me Closer" singer didn't hold anything back.
