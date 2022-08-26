ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RadarOnline

Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
