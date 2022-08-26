Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Bugatti CEO Reveals That All Vehicles Are "Sold Out Well Into 2025"
Following the announcement that Lamborghini is sold out until 2024, Bugatti‘s CEO has also recently announced that the auto-company is doing well despite global inflations. CNBC reported that the CEO of Bugatti, Mate Rimac has claimed that all of its vehicles are now “sold out well into 2025” and that he does not predict “any slowdown at the moment.” It appears that the ultra-affluent are not stopping the purchases of supercars anytime soon, despite any fears of a recession. As the company ventures into electric vehicle manufacturing, Rumac has confirmed that the demand for the luxury car company’s newest all-electric Rimac supercars as well as its combustion-engine vehicles still remain strong and might even be accelerating.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Ford Slashes More Jobs For EVs
Years ago, critics of automotive electrification said the end result would be mass layoffs in the auto industry. While we haven’t quite reached that cataclysmic event, we’re getting just one step closer as Ford announces it will be axing 3,000 positions to free up resources for electric car development. That’s right, your future EV is putting thousands of American families in a financial bind.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales
Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
Markets Insider
China is reselling natural gas to energy-strapped Europe as its economic slowdown leaves it with a surplus, report says
China has probably resold more than 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas — or roughly 7% of Europe's imports in the first half, a report said.
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
hypebeast.com
Lucid Air GTP Beats Ferrari LaFerrari By Almost 6 Seconds On Laguna Seca Corkscrew Hillclimb
Shortly after setting a record to become the fastest production car on the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb back in June, Lucid Motors has now down it again at the recent Monterey Car Week, beating out even the Ferrari LaFerrari on the Laguna Seca Corkscrew Hillclimb to once again take home the crown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Possible Apple iPhone 14 Pro Dummy Models Surface in Purple and Blue
Supposed dummy models of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the rumored blue and purple colors have surfaced. According to reports, the leak of the dummy models can be tracked back to Asia and show the regular gold, graphite and silver colors that have been a staple in the iPhone line, along with the dark purple and blue iterations. Meanwhile, the antenna bands of the gold and purple models offer a contrast of white — a cosmetic choice not previously seen in other iPhones.
hypebeast.com
New PlayStation 5 "CFI-1200" Console Releases
Amidst news of price increases for the PlayStation 5 due to global inflation, Sony has now released a new model of its flagship gaming console in Australia. The new “CFI-1200” Sony PlayStation 5 being sold in Australia is identical to models currently available in terms of specifications and appearance, but interestingly weighs less.
hypebeast.com
A PSA 10 Elon Musk-Signed U.S. $1 Dollar Bill Is Now up for Auction
Like Mark Zuckerberg’s collectible little league card, another collectible tied to a tech billionaire is going up for auction. This time around, it is a $1 USD dollar bill signed by Elon Musk. Actioned by Musk’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, the two met in 1994 at the University of Pennsylvania.
hypebeast.com
Roman Miah and Avante Design Dream up What the Nissan GT-R R36 Could Look Like
In a new installment of automotive “what-ifs,” following Bruno Dias’ 2023 Spoon Civic Type R, we now head over to Nissan‘s flagship sports car — the GT-R. Rendered up by Roman Miah and Avanté Design, the automotive designer dreams up what the successor of the R35 could look like. The clear inspiration for the mock is the iconic R34 with its squared-off lights and wide grille, while the side does maintain vents and lines that point towards the more modern R35. The rear is a combination of 34 and 35 with four circular rear lights but at the same time is very 355/360 Ferrari with its dramatic flat rear that highlights the car’s sporty look and dual exhaust. The entire car is then finished with a large, aggressive wing.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Toyota Gazoo Racing's New 'Initial D' GR86 Commercial Features Bunta
Earlier this year, Toyota Gazoo Racing launched a commercial campaign with Shuichi Shigeno‘s iconic Initial D anime series. The campaigns rolled out in chapters with protagonist Takumi Fujiwara encountering a bright red 2022 Toyota GR86 as he makes his nightly run in his Fujiwara Tofu Shop marked AE86. Following...
Ars Technica
Sony launches lighter PS5 model for second straight year
At its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 wasn't just one of the biggest game consoles ever made. It was also one of the heaviest, with the full-fledged Disc Drive Edition weighing in at 9.9 pounds (4.5 kg) and the Digital Edition hitting 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg). Today, though, the eagle-eyed reporters at Press Start have noted the release of a new set of PS5 models that weigh about 13 percent less than their launch counterparts.
Polygon
Sony is raising the price of the PS5
Nearly two years into the life of the PlayStation 5, Sony is taking the unusual step of raising the price of its current-generation console. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said Thursday that the company will increase the retail price of the PS5 in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and China, but not, apparently, in the United States.
BBC
Store closures at lowest level for seven years
There has been a big fall in the number of chain stores shutting across Britain, new figures show. Closures in the first six months of 2022 dropped by a third compared with the first half of last year, accountancy firm PwC said. Shop openings are still below pre-Covid levels, but...
TechCrunch
Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform
Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
hypebeast.com
An Unopened First Generation Apple iPhone Auctions for Over $35,000 USD
RR Auction has recently sold a series of Apple historical relics, including Steve Jobs’ original “Apple Computer A Prototype” and a signed letter from the founder. Adding on to the list of memorabilia from the Steve Jobs-era of Apple, an unopened first-generation original Apple iPhone has recently been auctioned for $35,414 USD. The original 8GB iPhone comes in a brand new factory-sealed box that indicates that it comes from its earliest production in 2007. The box features a life-size image of the original iPhone featuring 12 icons including photos, the calendar, the camera, a calculator, and more. The iTunes icon did not arrive until one year later. This particular device had a 2MP camera, visual voicemail, and a web browser and was originally priced at $599 USD. The 4GB model was priced at $499 USD.
Comments / 0