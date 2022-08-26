ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ford Slashes More Jobs For EVs

Years ago, critics of automotive electrification said the end result would be mass layoffs in the auto industry. While we haven’t quite reached that cataclysmic event, we’re getting just one step closer as Ford announces it will be axing 3,000 positions to free up resources for electric car development. That’s right, your future EV is putting thousands of American families in a financial bind.
GLORY Launches Next Generation Teller Cash Recyclers

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Today Glory announces the first of its new GLR series of Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions, GLR-100. The new cassette-based recycling solution with self-audit capabilities advances Glory’s portfolio and enables retail financial institutions to transform their branch networks and address the changing economics of branch banking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005607/en/ Glory’s latest teller cash recylers, the GLR-100 and GLR-100 STC (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. govt to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

(Reuters) – Starting next week, Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up amid the Omicron variant surge, helped U.S. households secure COVID tests at no cost. President...
