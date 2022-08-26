Read full article on original website
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
다다DADA多多 Discusses Working With Friends in Latest HBX Interview
At the heels of its collaboration with OkDongsik, 다다DADA多多 released its first entry into the world of collectible Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKs. Produced in collaboration with Kinki Robot and NUBIAN, the figure takes shape as a BE@RBRICK that’s given a makeover to look like it is constructed from watermarked jade stone.
Harlem's Fashion Row Partners With LVMH To Create New Virgil Abloh Award
Last year, Virgil Abloh‘s sudden death was a shock to many across the world. Since his untimely death, the industry has continued to ensure that his legacy is continued with various honors. This year, Harlem’s Fashion Row has partnered with. LVMH. to create the Virgil Abloh award in...
Cleon Peterson Releases 'WASTELAND' Prints
Each iteration is limited to an edition of 100. Cleon Peterson has unveiled three new prints titled WASTELAND. The latest work continues on the American artist’s exploration into the dark underbelly of society. Emblematic of his career, the three prints are presented in a minimal color palette ranging black,...
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix's Cancellation of 'Resident Evil'
Lance Reddick has released his statement on Netflix‘s cancellation of their live-action Resident Evil. The actor took to Twitter to share a short video addressing the show’s cancellation, thanking the fans and all the people involved in the making of their adaptation. “As all of you are well aware by now, our show, Resident Evil on Netflix, has been cancelled, and the haters and the trolls not withstanding,” he began, before stating his gratitude to the fans who tuned in and loved the series for what it was. Reddick continued to thank the showrunners, his castmates, the executives at Constantine, Netflix and the executive producer, “We worked our asses off, we had a great time and we made a hell of a show. Thank you. Onward and upward.”
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Many Guardians of the Galaxy and Zeus Scenes For Theatrical Cut
Thor: Love and Thunder currently sits as the lowest-rated film within the four-installment Thor mini-franchise according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the Marvel Studios experience has no doubt left many fans wanting more, especially after Taika Waititi‘s massive success with Thor: Ragnarok. As it turns out, a significant portion of what could’ve made the movie more popular ended up being cut out from the final theatrical version.
DJ Khaled Reveals How Dr. Dre, Eminem and Ye's "Use This Gospel" Remix Joined 'GOD DID'
DJ Khaled has opened up about how the remix of Dr. Dre, Kanye West and Eminem‘s “Use This Gospel” ended up on his latest studio album, GOD DID. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the producer revealed that their collaborative work for this record began about a year and a half ago at his house, where Ye showed up unexpectedly at 8 a.m. in the morning. “I never knew he was coming, tells the chef, ‘Give me some eggs with ketchup,’ and he had a drink. We go to my studio, I play him music, he plays me music, we both inspiring each other,” Khaled explained. “He plays me an incredible album that he did with one of my idols, Dr. Dre, he played it from top to bottom for me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. We had a great get-together at the crib, he leaves, that’s a year and a half ago.”
Travis Scott and Pharrell Spotted Working Together on 'Utopia'
Since Travis Scott announced his return to live performance with two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London and his Las Vegas residency slated to begin in September, fans have been anticipating the drop of his upcoming album Utopia. Over the weekend, La Flame was spotted in the studio...
Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Black Adam' Character Poster of Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate
Gearing up for the Fall premiere of Black Adam, the film’s lead Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter to give fans possibly the clearest look at Pierce Brosnan‘s character, Dr. Fate. Following the announcement of the delays of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the...
Take a First Look at Qasimi's AW22 Campaign
London-based brand, Qasimi shares its AW22 campaign featuring vibrant monochromatic pieces and color blocking styles. The brand was founded in 2015 by Khalid Al Qasimi who aims to craft understated and refined garments to reflect his multicultural roots. Qasimi takes a socio-political approach mixed with Middle Eastern traditional design and western detail. Founder Khalid Al Qasimi said in a conversation with Hypebeast “I always reference the Middle East in my collections as it is part of my background alongside the UK where I moved to at the age of nine. It comes naturally to me to have these two opposing worlds and then create a new vision.”
Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Season Three to Focus on Jeffrey Dahmer
The upcoming third season of Netflix‘s Conversations With a Killer documentary series will focus on Jeffrey Dahmer. As confirmed by Variety, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will feature a total of three episodes set to premiere on October 7. Netflix billed the new season as one that includes “never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens.” The synopsis reads,
Arctic Monkeys Debut 'The Car' Lead Single "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball"
Arctic Monkeys have officially dropped “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” the lead single of their upcoming album The Car. Clocking in at approximately four-and-a-half minutes, the new cut is a piano-laden effort that picks up from where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off. Frontman Alex Turner’s silky vocals slide over the smooth yet grandiose instrumental effort as he sings his iconic heartbreaking lyrics, ushering in a new era for the Sheffield band.
Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags
Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
Netflix Adds 'Berserk,' 'Hunter x Hunter,' 'Death Note' and More With Nippon TV Partnership
With almost 60 percent of its global viewership tuning into at least one anime title back in 2021, it’s no surprise that Netflix is now hoping to further grow its anime category. To do so, the streaming giant has just entered into a new licensing partnership with Nippon TV, bringing even more beloved titles to the streaming service. Among the 13 new entrants will be Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, Berserk, Claymore, Nana, Monster, Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! and Parasyte: The Maxim. No specific premiere dates have been offered for the series just yet, but Hunter x Hunter will take the lead with a scheduled launch date early next month.
You Can Now Play as Web-Slinging Kermit the Frog in 'Marvel's Spider-Man' on PC
From turning Resident Evil 3‘s Jill Valentine into Animal Crossing‘s Isabelle or Elden Ring‘s boss fight Flying Dragon Agheel into Thomas the Tank Engine, PC game modders have never ceased to amaze with their creativity, and now TangoTeds has created yet another masterpiece with his latest Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered mod that turns the titular superhero into none other than your friendly neighborhood Kermit the Frog.
Dress As Your Favorite MTN DEW Flavor With Spirit Halloween's Mountain Dew Costume Collection
Spirit Halloween has got soda fans covered for this year’s Halloween. Teaming up with Mountain Dew, a collection of limited-edition costumes with MTN DEW is being produced channeling four of their most popular flavors. Kym Sarkos, executive vice president at Spirit Halloween comments, “Mtn Dew, like Spirit Halloween, has...
