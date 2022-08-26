DJ Khaled has opened up about how the remix of Dr. Dre, Kanye West and Eminem‘s “Use This Gospel” ended up on his latest studio album, GOD DID. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the producer revealed that their collaborative work for this record began about a year and a half ago at his house, where Ye showed up unexpectedly at 8 a.m. in the morning. “I never knew he was coming, tells the chef, ‘Give me some eggs with ketchup,’ and he had a drink. We go to my studio, I play him music, he plays me music, we both inspiring each other,” Khaled explained. “He plays me an incredible album that he did with one of my idols, Dr. Dre, he played it from top to bottom for me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. We had a great get-together at the crib, he leaves, that’s a year and a half ago.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO