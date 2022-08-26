Read full article on original website
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
DJ Khaled Reveals How Dr. Dre, Eminem and Ye's "Use This Gospel" Remix Joined 'GOD DID'
DJ Khaled has opened up about how the remix of Dr. Dre, Kanye West and Eminem‘s “Use This Gospel” ended up on his latest studio album, GOD DID. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the producer revealed that their collaborative work for this record began about a year and a half ago at his house, where Ye showed up unexpectedly at 8 a.m. in the morning. “I never knew he was coming, tells the chef, ‘Give me some eggs with ketchup,’ and he had a drink. We go to my studio, I play him music, he plays me music, we both inspiring each other,” Khaled explained. “He plays me an incredible album that he did with one of my idols, Dr. Dre, he played it from top to bottom for me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. We had a great get-together at the crib, he leaves, that’s a year and a half ago.”
Arctic Monkeys Debut 'The Car' Lead Single "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball"
Arctic Monkeys have officially dropped “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” the lead single of their upcoming album The Car. Clocking in at approximately four-and-a-half minutes, the new cut is a piano-laden effort that picks up from where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off. Frontman Alex Turner’s silky vocals slide over the smooth yet grandiose instrumental effort as he sings his iconic heartbreaking lyrics, ushering in a new era for the Sheffield band.
Britney Spears Says Her Family ‘Threw Me Away’ in Now-Deleted 22-Minute Video
Britney Spears is speaking her mind and sharing what she says she experienced with her family. The "Hold Me Closer" singer didn't hold anything back.
Travis Scott and Pharrell Spotted Working Together on 'Utopia'
Since Travis Scott announced his return to live performance with two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London and his Las Vegas residency slated to begin in September, fans have been anticipating the drop of his upcoming album Utopia. Over the weekend, La Flame was spotted in the studio...
다다DADA多多 Discusses Working With Friends in Latest HBX Interview
At the heels of its collaboration with OkDongsik, 다다DADA多多 released its first entry into the world of collectible Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKs. Produced in collaboration with Kinki Robot and NUBIAN, the figure takes shape as a BE@RBRICK that’s given a makeover to look like it is constructed from watermarked jade stone.
Cleon Peterson Releases 'WASTELAND' Prints
Each iteration is limited to an edition of 100. Cleon Peterson has unveiled three new prints titled WASTELAND. The latest work continues on the American artist’s exploration into the dark underbelly of society. Emblematic of his career, the three prints are presented in a minimal color palette ranging black,...
Nicki Minaj Adds Remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” to ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ Compilation LP
Nicki Minaj has added a new track to her Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album. Out now via Republic Records, the project marks the rapper’s first greatest hits LP, containing some of the best songs from her long-running career in the music industry. The album officially debuted on August...
Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix's Cancellation of 'Resident Evil'
Lance Reddick has released his statement on Netflix‘s cancellation of their live-action Resident Evil. The actor took to Twitter to share a short video addressing the show’s cancellation, thanking the fans and all the people involved in the making of their adaptation. “As all of you are well aware by now, our show, Resident Evil on Netflix, has been cancelled, and the haters and the trolls not withstanding,” he began, before stating his gratitude to the fans who tuned in and loved the series for what it was. Reddick continued to thank the showrunners, his castmates, the executives at Constantine, Netflix and the executive producer, “We worked our asses off, we had a great time and we made a hell of a show. Thank you. Onward and upward.”
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
Since launching in 2021, the YEEZY 450 has released in a steady flow of monochromatic colorways courtesy of adidas and the adidas YEEZY team. The sock-like shoe with a wild sole continues this streak as an early look at the upcoming “Stone Flax” colorway has been shared. Fans...
Pharrell and adidas Present the Hu NMD S1 RYAT in "Cardboard"
Pharrell Williams and have a length history of coming together to create magic. Whether it be the original Hu NMD that took the world by storm or the collaborative Humanrace apparel line, the duo has remained a staple in streetwear. Now, for 2022, the pairing has presented the trail-inspired adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT. Noting the approach to the shoe’s design, Williams shared “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet.”
