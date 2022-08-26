An assemblyman's son just got a $200K contract from Paterson's schools. Here's how

PATERSON — The school board on Wednesday approved a $200,000 "social and emotional program services" contract for a company owned and founded by Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly’s son, Justin.

Under the contract, the company, Zone6ix, would expand an initiative it operated for free last year at Paterson’s School 21 — setting up game rooms at three other schools where students can spend their spare time as a reward for improved academic work, behavior or attendance.

District spokesman Paul Brubaker said the program at School 21, known as SWAG (Students With Academic Goals), has been such a success that city education officials wanted to replicate it elsewhere.

“At the heart of this is the desire to provide for students who are still recovering from 18 months of isolation due to the pandemic a place where they can socialize and have a little fun in the safety of their school,” Brubaker said.

Zone6ix’s website describes the company as “a media platform for youth and high school athletes.” The company says it provides a “recruiting platform for future college student-athletes” and organizes showcase events for football players to highlight their skills for college coaches.

Benjie Wimberly is a close political ally of most members of the Paterson Board of Education and has made campaign contributions to several of them. Neither he nor his son responded to messages seeking their comment for this story.

Paterson school board President Kenneth Simmons said the assemblyman’s influence or stature had no impact on Justin Wimberly's getting the contract, asserting that the son “should not be penalized” because of who his father is.

“The board can separate the fact that he’s Benjie’s son from what his business does,” Simmons said.

As part of the same vote, the school board also approved a $285,000 contract for Reimagining Justice to provide “social and emotional program services” at four Paterson schools. Reimagining Justice, which is affiliated with the Paterson Healing Collective, won’t be setting up game rooms. It plans to create a mentoring program at the schools.

Zone6ix and Reimagining Justice were among three entities that responded to the Paterson school district’s request for contract proposals for the social and emotional services program. The third was a Seattle-based nonprofit called Committee for Children, which wanted to use a digital program for social and emotional learning.

Zone6ix and Reimagining Justice were picked for six-figure contracts based on evaluations by Brubaker and two district officials who have close ties to Benjie Wimberly — Business Administrator Richard Matthews and Assistant Superintendent David Cozart.

Besides owning Zone6ix, Justin Wimberly has a $55,700 job with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, according to state pension records.

Several months ago, the younger Wimberly almost landed a $72,000 job as the city’s assistant director for parks and recreation, according to public records.

Paterson Public Works Director William Rodriguez had recommended Wimberly for the city position, according to an email sent on May 25 from the city’s office services manager to the personnel director and municipal business administrator.

Less than two weeks later, the elder Wimberly sent an email to the personnel director asking about the status of filling the assistant director’s job and another position, office supervisor. Benjie Wimberly works as the recreation coordinator for the city and the Paterson school district, with his $170,000 salary paid by the district.

Justin Wimberly has not been hired by Paterson’s municipal government. City officials said hiring Justin Wimberly as assistant recreation director would violate Paterson’s policy against nepotism as well as its agreement with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which oversees Paterson’s finances.