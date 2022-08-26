Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Yakima
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thestand.org
Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises
TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Mismanagement is undermining our country
To the editor — Where, oh, where have our tax dollars gone? They don’t seem to help the taxpayers who pay them. The politicians seem to mismanage the money we pay. They waste the money we pay in. These people in the government are supposed to manage the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Overdose Awareness Day event planned on Aug. 31 in Yakima
Triumph Treatment Services will host its sixth annual International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. will include Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, head of Community Health of Central Washington’s Connect opioid addiction program, Gerry Galindo of the Davis CANN program, and Jolene Seda, the Triumph CEO. The program includes a tribute to those who have died.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police update walk-in reporting process for domestic violence survivors
The Yakima Police Department has changed its procedures for people who walk into the police station to report a domestic violence incident. The new process prioritizes survivor safety and security. The issue of walk-in reports was raised at the August domestic violence coalition meeting after a survivor of a felony-level...
Yakima Herald Republic
Long COVID resources are scarce in Yakima County and across the state
HollyAnna DeCoteau Littlebull sits in her backyard on a balmy August afternoon. She’s greeted by a front-row view of Ahtanum Ridge and is reminded of a time in her life when she would run up and down the hill for exercise. These days, she can barely run at all.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Kids ride free now? What about seniors?
To the editor — The Aug. 19 paper says that youths will be able to ride city buses for free. What about the rest of us, starting with us senior citizens and ADA riders? Where's ours?. I've had to pay for my reduced-fare card three times so far on...
KIMA TV
Mountain rescue volunteers train for real-life scenarios at the Yakima Training Center
YAKIMA -- Yakima County's rescue group, Central Washington Mountain Rescue, is on call 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Since Yakima is surrounded by mountains and rough terrain, ground rescue could take several hours to reach an injured person and, in some cases, that wait could be life or death.
Yakima Herald Republic
THE CURRENT: New O’Reilly Auto Parts opens in Wapato
WAPATO — Customers seeking just about anything for their vehicle, from batteries to spark plugs to windshield wipers, have a new spot to find it in Wapato. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a new store in a new building at 708 W. First St., just off U.S. Highway 97. Manager Raul Orosco said the store has been busy since it opened June 18.
nbcrightnow.com
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
Yakima Herald Republic
New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima
Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
This Yakima Gas Station Sells Fresh Churros
If you're like me you're constantly thinking 'why don't have a churro in my hand right now to shove down my gullet?'. Sure, there are a few restaurants in town that serve churros and we do have a few bakeries as well but I was amazed to see a gas station in town that had these in the deli case as well.
Sunnyside woman dies after reportedly exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A woman is dead after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion, according to Washington State Patrol. The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 27. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 82, one mile west of Grandview city limits. Washington State Patrol says a female passenger exited the vehicle while it...
28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The officials stated that a Jeep Patriot caused the crash after failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of a motorcycle. A 29-year-old man...
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
Yakima Herald Republic
Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley
Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
KIMA TV
Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River
WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
Yakima Herald Republic
High number of bear sightings in Upper Kittitas County cause frustration
They’re not just after your picnic baskets and pies anymore. Upper Kittitas County communities are experiencing a large number of bear sightings this summer, and wildlife enforcement agencies are encouraging residents to get on board with practices that will help the bears return to their natural habitat without having to euthanize them.
