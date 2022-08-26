Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down
Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge closing in on home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 49th blast
Back in spring training, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting
Hilliard isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Left-hander David Peterson is on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, so Hilliard will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Wynton Bernard is starting in left field and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Padlo: Designated for assignment
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Padlo was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Robert Stephenson was claimed off waivers from the Rockies on Saturday. Padlo has slashed .270/.345/.484 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 41 runs and 10 stolen bases over 67 games at the Triple-A level this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jimmy Herget: Nabs another save
Herget earned a save against the Yankees on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter while allowing zero runs over two-thirds of an inning. Lefty Jose Quijada opened the ninth inning with the Angels clinging to a one-run lead, but he exited after retiring Anthony Rizzo for the first out. Herget came in and worked around a two-out single to close the contest and pick up his second save in the past three days. Quijada's last save came over two weeks ago, and Ryan Tepera hasn't saved a game since Aug. 8, so it's fair to assume that Herget has worked his way to the top of the committee. Through 10 appearances in June, he has given up only one earned run while registering a 16:4 K:BB over 16 innings.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Looks like No. 2 backstop
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.
Comments / 0