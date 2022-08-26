Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Crews reach ‘key’ phase in seismic upgrade of historic Salt Lake Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Dakotah Hansen is one of the crewmembers tasked with digging large horizontal holes underneath the Salt Lake Temple. Hansen, a tunneling miner for HDD Willco, a West Jordan construction company that specializes in installing underground utilities without using trenches, spends most of his time in virtual darkness, chipping away at the deep soil with an air hammer. He’s making way for a 4-foot wide steel pipe that will fill the space he’s clearing out. He then tosses the dirt and rocks into a car behind him that removes the materials from the site.
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 11 drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. 11...
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at SLC: Top 3 spots
If you’re flying from Salt Lake City Airport and want to park your car somewhere secure while you’re away, there are several affordable parking lots nearby. Situated about 4 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport sees well over 300 airline departures to more than 90 cities in North America and Europe each day. Parking rates at SLC start at around $10 per day for long term and $21 for short term. However, by picking an off site parking option, you can find some great deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve chosen three of the best lots for short or long term parking near SLC Airport. We advise booking these via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
ksl.com
A 'dream come true': Salt Lake City's long-waited park ranger program comes to life
SALT LAKE CITY — With his initial park ranger training winding down, Erik O'Brien says he's been able to familiarize himself with his new office along the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He lights up thinking about watching a great blue heron soaring over the river and also explaining its...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City parking lot
A woman walking in a West Valley City Walmart parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
kjzz.com
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Gephardt Daily
Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility being investigated as a homicide
GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The death of a 62-year-old inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is being investigated as a homicide. Ted Claude Davey, of Salt Lake City, was found dead Sunday morning in the Henry housing section at the prison, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Corrections.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Streets reopen as downtown construction project ends earlier than expected
After a summer of detours, drivers traveling between downtown Salt Lake City and the Utah State Capitol will again be able to take the normal route several days earlier than expected.
