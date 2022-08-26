ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lLDP_0hW6Gmmv00

A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid.

A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting youngsters in world football and has been prioritised by both Liverpool and Real Madrid for next summer’s transfer window.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster has more than impressed since his move from hometown Birmingham City, with standout performances both in the league and Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224muJ_0hW6Gmmv00

IMAGO / PA Images

After missing out on Aurélien Tchouameni to Real Madrid earlier on this summer, The Reds will be in a another battle with their Spanish rivals next year for the signing of the English starlet.

Despite the current injury crisis and frustrations from the fanbase, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have remained adamant that they are unlikely to sign another player in the next week.

Earlier reports suggested that the club will wait until next year before they make a move for Bellingham as he is unavailable this time around.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Last night Henry Winter , chief football writer for The Times, replied to a comment about Dele Ali’s transfer to Besiktas, stating that he is 'looking forward to seeing Jude Bellingham at LFC next year.'

It maybe not an official confirmation, but has Henry revealed the information all Liverpool fans have been waiting for?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Henry Winter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#Real Madrid#Imago Pa Images#Reds#Spanish#English#The Times#Besiktas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy