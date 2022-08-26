Read full article on original website
NME
Benjamin Clementine announces new record ‘And I Have Been’, shares lead single ‘Genesis’
Benjamin Clementine has announced details of his new record ‘And I Have Been’ and shared lead single ‘Genesis’ – check it out below. ‘And I Have Been’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘I Tell A Fly’ and is due for release October 28, via his own label Preserve Artists.
NME
Mark Tuan – ‘The Other Side’ review: vulnerable but homogenous solo debut from the GOT7 member
Mark Tuan has taken his time. After GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021, his bandmates threw themselves into new projects while the group’s resident introvert laid relatively low. He spent time with family, decompressed from seven years of seemingly jam-packed schedules, and – through a slew of singles – untangled the threads in his brain.
NME
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
NME
Watch Harry Styles get chicken nuggets thrown at him during New York City show
During the fifth date of his monthlong Madison Square Garden residency in New York, Harry Styles received an unusual gift from an audience member: two cold, stale chicken nuggets. The former One Directioner – who lives a plant-based lifestyle – was taken aback by his fan’s unconventional offering. He gave...
NME
Omar Apollo on touring his debut album ‘Ivory’ and the VMA’s “lit” green room
Omar Apollo spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed touring his debut album, ‘Ivory’ having a couple of Aperol Spritzes before the ceremony, and looking forward to the show’s “lit” green room. Watch our interview with the singer-songwriter above.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
NME
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
NME
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
NME
Beautiful new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is Arctic Monkeys at their most earnest
There’s not a single nudge or wink across four minutes and 25 seconds. Arctic Monkeys have been almost everything by now, from indie dancefloor tykes to swaggering classic rockers and, erm, even sci-fi cosplayers with a penchant for Stanley Kubrick. But what Alex Turner and the gang have rarely been is as earnest as we find them on new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – the gorgeous, unabashedly romantic taste of their upcoming seventh album ‘The Car’. Hold us!
NME
Solar and Moonbyul drop first song as MAMAMOO+, ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty
MAMAMOO+ have released their first song as a subunit, ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty. On August 30, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul unveiled their first-ever release as the girl group’s new subunit, MAMAMOO+, with a music video for ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty. In the summery...
NME
Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer
Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
Britney Spears Says Her Family ‘Threw Me Away’ in Now-Deleted 22-Minute Video
Britney Spears is speaking her mind and sharing what she says she experienced with her family. The "Hold Me Closer" singer didn't hold anything back.
NME
Lance Reddick responds to Netflix cancelling ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season
Lance Reddick – one of the stars of Netflix‘s Resident Evil TV adaptation – has shared a video responding to the show’s axing, after it was announced earlier this month it had been cancelled after one season. Loosely based on the horror video game series of...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers try to compel Warner to share information to discover who leaked ‘Traumazine’
Lawyers for Megan Thee Stallion are trying to force Warner Music Group (WMG) to share information that they think would reveal who leaked her latest album ‘Traumazine‘. WMG owns the rapper’s distributor, 300 Entertainment, and according to Stallion’s legal filing is “one of the few companies that received a copy of ‘Traumazine’ in advance of its formal release”. Her legal team, however, is not accusing WMG itself of the leak.
NME
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats
Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
NME
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
