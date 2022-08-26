ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
Beautiful new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is Arctic Monkeys at their most earnest

There’s not a single nudge or wink across four minutes and 25 seconds. Arctic Monkeys have been almost everything by now, from indie dancefloor tykes to swaggering classic rockers and, erm, even sci-fi cosplayers with a penchant for Stanley Kubrick. But what Alex Turner and the gang have rarely been is as earnest as we find them on new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – the gorgeous, unabashedly romantic taste of their upcoming seventh album ‘The Car’. Hold us!
Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022

Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer

Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers try to compel Warner to share information to discover who leaked ‘Traumazine’

Lawyers for Megan Thee Stallion are trying to force Warner Music Group (WMG) to share information that they think would reveal who leaked her latest album ‘Traumazine‘. WMG owns the rapper’s distributor, 300 Entertainment, and according to Stallion’s legal filing is “one of the few companies that received a copy of ‘Traumazine’ in advance of its formal release”. Her legal team, however, is not accusing WMG itself of the leak.
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats

Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
