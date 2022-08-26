Read full article on original website
Arctic Monkeys Share Video for New Song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”: Watch
Arctic Monkeys have shared a video for their new song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The lead single and opening track from their forthcoming LP The Car is the band’s first new music in four years. Check out the lo-fi video—directed by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner—below.
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
Muse’s Matt Bellamy on seeing Rage Against the Machine’s reunion shows: “Tom Morello waved at me”
Muse frontman and longtime Rage Against the Machine fan Matt Bellamy has described an experience at one of the band’s recent reunion shows in which his inner fanboy jumped out. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a recent interview about Muse’s new album, ‘Will of the People’, Bellamy...
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Evanescence's Bring Me To Life is number 1 on iTunes 19 years after its release and no one is quite sure why
Evanescence's most famous song is experiencing a serious resurgence
The Rolling Stones release 4K version of drugs bust-themed We Love You video
The original video for We Love You was shot in the wake of the infamous Redlands drugs bust of February 1967
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
Paul McCartney Said Tarot Cards Inspired 1 of The Beatles’ Songs
Paul McCartney tried to stay away from tarot cards but they still inspired one of The Beatles' songs from 'Magical Mystery Tour.'
Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Mick Jagger Manages to Sing Along to ‘Fix You’ at Coldplay Show Without Weeping
Mick Jagger treated himself to a spot of Coldplay last night, sharing a video of him bellowing along to the iconic tearjerker “Fix You” at the band’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Sunday, Aug. 21. By the looks of the video, Jagger had quite the view...
Botch Share “One Twenty Two,” First New Song in 20 Years: Watch the Video
Botch have released a new song—their first in 20 years. “One Twenty Two” is set to appear on a new reissue of the band’s 1999 sophomore album We Are the Romans, which arrives November 4 via Sargent House. The band has also shared a new music video for “One Twenty Two.” Directed by Dimitri Luedemann, the visual finds the band performing live in a practice space with dramatic cuts and lighting effects that capture the song’s intensity. Check it out below.
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.
The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
FaltyDL Announces New Album A Nurse to My Patience, Shares New Song With Julianna Barwick: Listen
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022
South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
Coldplay Marks 20th Anniversary of Second Album, ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head,’ with Upgraded “The Scientist” Video
Coldplay is marking the 20th anniversary of their second album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, with the release of a 4k upgrade of their popular music video for their hit song, “The Scientist.”. Friday (August 26) marked exactly twenty years since Coldplay released their second album, A...
