NME

Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
NME

Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath

Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Pitchfork

Botch Share “One Twenty Two,” First New Song in 20 Years: Watch the Video

Botch have released a new song—their first in 20 years. “One Twenty Two” is set to appear on a new reissue of the band’s 1999 sophomore album We Are the Romans, which arrives November 4 via Sargent House. The band has also shared a new music video for “One Twenty Two.” Directed by Dimitri Luedemann, the visual finds the band performing live in a practice space with dramatic cuts and lighting effects that capture the song’s intensity. Check it out below.
Stereogum

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.
NME

The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set

The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
NME

Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022

South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
