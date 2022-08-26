Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
Antony: The shirt number he could wear at Man Utd
The shirt number that Antony could wear at Man Utd following his £85m transfer from Ajax.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
RELATED PEOPLE
Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal
Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.
Premier League crisis club of the week: AFC Bournemouth
After losing 9-0 to Liverpool and sacking Scott Parker, Bournemouth are 90min's Premier League crisis club of the week.
Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become Stoke manager
Alex Neil has left his role as Sunderland manager to take up the vacant role at Stoke following the sacking of Michael O'Neil.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham agreement; Why Chelsea turned down Ronaldo
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Marco Asensio, Antony & more.
Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal's new levels of aggression
Aaron Ramsdale has spoken about the aggression & versatility behind Arsenal's winning start to the season.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Romelu Lukaku could miss Milan derby with injury
Inter forward Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt ahead of next weekend's Derby della Madonnina showdown with AC Milan.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Haaland hat-trick inspires comeback
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace
Everton transfer notebook: Dendoncker & Brereton Diaz talks; Gueye latest
Everton transfer news: Latest on talks for Leander Dendoncker & Ben Brereton Diaz, plus Idrissa Gueye.
Transfer rumours: De Jong travels to England; Liverpool consider Caicedo bid
The latest transfer rumours as the deadline nears - including more on Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong & Moises Caicedo.
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Real Valladolid clash
Jules Kounde has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Valladolid.
Juventus 1-1 Roma: Giallorossi salvage a point on Paulo Dybala's return to Turin
Tammy Abraham cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's early opener as Juventus dropped points for the second consecutive week in Serie A.
90min
803
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0