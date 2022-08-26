ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Audi announces entry into Formula One as engine supplier

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWziL_0hW6AGWX00

German car giant Audi has announced it will enter Formula One in 2026.

The manufacturer confirmed its move at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, joining the grid as an engine supplier in line with the sport’s new power unit regulations.

While Audi only revealed its intention to enter as an engine manufacturer, it has been linked to a tie-up with Sauber.

Following Friday’s news, Alfa Romeo revealed it will end its involvement with Sauber by the end of next season.

Audi said it will announce which team it will partner before the close of the year.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula One, said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “It is an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator.

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Audi chief executive officer Markus Duesmann and Audi chief technical officer Oliver Hoffmann confirmed the manufacturer’s entry to F1 alongside Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman on Friday morning.

“Racing is in the DNA of Audi,” said Duesmann. “If you think about Le Mans, DTM and Formula E, we have always been very active and very successful, and we want to continue this success story in F1.”

Porsche are also expected to join F1 in 2026 as an engine partner to Red Bull.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton said he would refuse to speak to Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard called him an “idiot” following their opening-lap crash at the Belgian Grand Prix. As Max Verstappen continued his unstoppable march towards taking his second world championship by winning from 14th on the grid, Hamilton’s afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps was over inside five corners following an accident in which the British driver claimed he almost broke his back and said he was grateful to be alive.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US. The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.
ECONOMY
newschain

Doncaster preferred destination for prolific Adaay In Asia

Harry Dunlop will keep a weather watch ahead of Adaay In Asia’s bid for a five-timer. The three-year-old has won four consecutive handicaps for the Lambourn handler, who is retiring at the end of the season. Adaay In Asia backed up her six-furlong Shergar Cup Sprint success on her...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
newschain

Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague

A soldier fatally injured during a training exercise in Wales is likely to have been mistaken for a firing target by a short-sighted colleague who was not wearing lenses at the time, a report has concluded. Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, died at the Castlemartin...
MILITARY
newschain

World must help Pakistan after its ‘climate catastrophe’ – UN secretary general

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has labelled the floods in Pakistan “a climate catastrophe” as he called for global action to help the country. In a video message to launch a major UN appeal to help victims, Mr Guterres said the Pakistani people are facing “a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding”.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Formula One Car#Le Mans#Vehicles#German#Belgian Grand Prix#Fia#Dtm
newschain

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit

The US Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicised since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were making a routine...
MILITARY
newschain

Truss pledges to ‘reinvigorate’ Tory grassroots to secure election wins

Liz Truss has pledged to “reinvigorate” the Tory grassroots by giving local associations greater autonomy over selecting candidates. In an email to Conservative Party members, she said she was “inspired” by their “dedication to our shared endeavour”, and reflected on her own experience as an association chairman, local government candidate and councillor.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021. South Yorkshire Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

End of the line for direct Eurostar trains to Disneyland Paris

Eurostar is to axe its direct train service between London and Disneyland Paris. The company announced that the route will be suspended from June 5 next year. It stated that it must focus on its “core routes” such as London-Paris and London-Brussels as it is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and monitoring European Union plans to tighten entry rules.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Leicester v Manchester United

Jamie Vardy’s first goal of the season can help Leicester earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester United but they will remain without a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lauren Hemp wants England’s Euro 2022 success to pave way for next generation

Lauren Hemp hopes England’s Euro 2022 success sparks a significant growth of the sport and future players have an easier path into the professional game. Hemp had to leave her home town of Norwich aged just 16 in search of competitive football and got her reward six years later when she started every game as Sarina Wiegman’s side become the first England men’s or women’s team since 1966 to win a major tournament.
UEFA
newschain

Four charged in connection with break-in at zoo

Four people have been charged in connection with a break-in at a zoo which sparked a response by armed police. Officers used night vision sights at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, after reports that people had been posting images on social media of them throwing things at the animals in the incident on the night of February 15 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert

The NHS has “never seen this level of demand”, one expert has said. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that the health service is in a “terrible situation” where it is facing “more demand than we can deal with”. He said...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions have fed speculation that a long-expected counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war has started. But Ukrainian officials warned against excessive optimism in a war that has seen similar...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy