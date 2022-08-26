Read full article on original website
Related
jackfmfargo.com
Sheyenne, Jamestown top weekly ND high school football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Jamestown remain at the top of this week’s Class 11AA and 11A football rankings. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In Class 11AA, Sheyenne remains #1 after a 35-14 opening week win...
jackfmfargo.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
jackfmfargo.com
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
jackfmfargo.com
Attorney General: Officer justified in Netterville shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of the Fargo police officer who shot and killed a man in early July were justified. 28-year-old Shane Netterville died after he was shot in the chest by 11-year veteran officer Adam O’Brien while O’Brien was investigating a call about a suspicious van in a garage in south Fargo on July 8.
Comments / 0