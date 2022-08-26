FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of the Fargo police officer who shot and killed a man in early July were justified. 28-year-old Shane Netterville died after he was shot in the chest by 11-year veteran officer Adam O’Brien while O’Brien was investigating a call about a suspicious van in a garage in south Fargo on July 8.

